On the Season 33 premiere on Tuesday, September 18, Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Anne Inaba implored the audience to give competitor Anna Delvey (née Sorokin) — whose story was told in the Netflix series Inventing Anna — a chance. In 2019, Delvey was convicted after posing as a wealthy German heiress, who swindled members of New York’s high society and defrauded banks and hotels. Not surprisingly, her casting on the ABC reality dance competition series raised a few eyebrows.

Conversely, fans of former troupe member Ezra Sosa were thrilled to see him become a full-time pro. However, they’re wondering how far he can go this season given his pairing with the controversial Delvey.

TV Insider chatted with the couple on the post-show press line after last night’s live show about their first dance, a cha cha, which earned them 18 points and placed them roughly in the middle of the competition. Still, they’ll need some votes to stay in the game as next week’s show will feature a double elimination.

Your ankle bracelet matches your costume. How does it work exactly?

Anna Delvey: I have a slide-on charger so I charge it every day.

But what does it monitor? Where can you go? When does it go off?

Delvey: Umm. It’s GPS monitoring so they can see where I’m traveling. I don’t have any set limits. I don’t know. You’ll have to ask ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] for this.

Okay. Ezra, when did you find out you were becoming a pro?

Ezra Sosa: I found out a few weeks ago. I was in New York working on a Broadway workshop called “Take A Leap” when I got the call. I was so shocked but happy.

What did you think when you found out your first celebrity partner was Anna, someone who was going to garner extra attention?

Sosa: Honestly, I was very excited when I found out Anna was my partner. I don’t know you if you know this but I’m very gay and Anna is very huge in the gay world. She’s iconic. When I found out she was my partner, I was like, as they say, “gag” [amazing].

Anna, what do you want people to learn about you from being on Dancing With the Stars?

Delvey: Hopefully, people will give me a second chance. I [paid] restitution and I served my time.

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin read a statement from your lawyer in an attempt to clarify that you’ve indeed made restitution to your victims. Did you see that?

Delvey: Yes. I did. I am grateful.

Would you go on The View as a guest?

Delvey: If they invite me, sure!

Sosa: That’d be good.

The show’s winners tend to do the New York talk show circuit after winning so…

Sosa: Oh. Wow. That’ll be interesting.

As this is Ezra’s first season, do you want to do well in the competition for him?

Delvey: Yes! Hopefully, he’s not going to quit after this season.

Sosa: My goal is also to not make you quit. So, I think we’re both trying to make this good for each other.

