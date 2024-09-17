CBS is taking viewers to Graceland for a one-of-a-kind TV special featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Riley Keough, actress and granddaughter to the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.

The primetime exclusive set to air on Tuesday, October 8 at 8pm ET/PT is officially titled An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley. In the intimate conversation, Keough is opening up about her life, her late mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s life, and her famous family. In addition to airing on CBS, the special will stream live and on-demand to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

In the special, Oprah Winfrey travels to Memphis, Tenessee to sit down with Keough in Elvis’s historic Graceland Mansion where the iconic singer’s first-born grandchild offers her perspective in her first in-depth interview since her mother died in 2023. Before her death, Lisa Marie had recorded hours of stories from her one-of-a-kind life for a memoir that Keough finished co-writing. The memoir titled From Here to the Great Unknown will be on sale beginning October 8th.

In the interview that will cover the book, Riley shares what the writing process was like as well as stories and remembrances of her mother. Additionally, the special will feature never-before-seen family photos and home videos, as well as selections of Lisa Marie’s personal audio recordings, including memories of her father, who Lisa Marie remembers in the opening of her book by writing, “I felt my father could change the weather. He was a god to me. A chosen human being.”

Meanwhile, Keough, an acclaimed actress and director in her own right opens up to Oprah about the highs, lows, and pressures of being a member of the Presley family, and will discuss the deep relationship she had with her mother. the memoir offers a look inside one of the most famous and legendary American families, detailing Lisa Marie’s childhood years with Elvis, his death, her challenging teen years, marriages, and the devotion she had to her children while also addressing her descent into addiction.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions, with Oprah and Tara Montgomery executive producing the TV event with co-producer Brian Piotrowicz. Don’t miss it, catch An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley when it airs this October.

An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley, Premieres Tuesday, October 8, 8pm ET/PT, CBS and Paramount+