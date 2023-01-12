On Thursday, January 12, we lost music royalty when Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie grew up in the public eye, from the moment she was first photographed leaving the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, after her birth in 1968. She continued courting public attention in the mid-’90s when she married another musical icon, Michael Jackson, in 1994, though their marriage only lasted a couple of years. She also married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, but the two were officially divorced in 2004.

Outside of her romantic endeavors, Presley released three studio albums, To Whom It May Concern in 2003, Now What in 2005, and Storm & Grace in 2012, leading to a number of appearances on talk and award shows to promote her music. She most recently has been seen supporting daughter Riley Keough‘s burgeoning acting career, as well as Baz Luhrmann’s big-screen tribute to her father, the Golden Globe-winning Elvis, starring Austin Butler.

