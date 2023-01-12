Lisa Marie Presley’s Life in Pictures: Early Days With Elvis, Marriages, Music & Family (PHOTOS)

Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
On Thursday, January 12, we lost music royalty when Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie grew up in the public eye, from the moment she was first photographed leaving the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, after her birth in 1968. She continued courting public attention in the mid-’90s when she married another musical icon, Michael Jackson, in 1994, though their marriage only lasted a couple of years. She also married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, but the two were officially divorced in 2004.

Outside of her romantic endeavors, Presley released three studio albums, To Whom It May Concern in 2003, Now What in 2005, and Storm & Grace in 2012, leading to a number of appearances on talk and award shows to promote her music. She most recently has been seen supporting daughter Riley Keough‘s burgeoning acting career, as well as Baz Luhrmann’s big-screen tribute to her father, the Golden Globe-winning Elvis, starring Austin Butler.

Scroll through the gallery below for a look at Lisa Marie’s life and career through the years.

Lisa Marie Presley with her parents Priscilla and Elvis
Keystone/Getty Images

Priscilla and Elvis Presley introduce newborn daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968

Michael Jackson's 'You Are Not Alone' music video featuring Lisa Marie Presley
Liaison

Lisa Marie Presley in then-husband Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone" music video in 1995

Lisa Marie Presley with then-husband Michael Jackson, Diane Sawyer in 1995
Everett Collection

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson with Diane Sawyer on 'Primetime Live' in 1995

TV Guide Magazine, June 10-16
TV Guide

Lisa Marie Presley on the cover of TV Guide Magazine in June 1995

Nicolas Cage and girlfriend, actress Lisa Marie Presley pose with director John Madden and comedian Jay Leno after a hand and footprint ceremony at the famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley at Nicolas Cage's Grauman's Chinese Theatre ceremony in 2001

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley at the premiere of 'Captain Corelli's Mandolin'

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley at the premiere of 'Captain Corelli's Mandolin' in 2001

Avril Lavigne and Lisa Marie Presley at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards
Scott Gries/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne and Lisa Marie Presley at the 2002 MTV VMAs

Lisa Marie Presley Appears on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' in 2003

Lisa Marie Presley On MTV's TRL
Scott Gries/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley on 'Total Request Live' in 2003

VH1 Divas Duets - Lisa Marie Presley
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley performs at the 'VH1 Divas Duets' in 2003

Lisa Marie Presley and John Mayer present the award for Country Album on stage during the 2005 Annual Grammy Awards
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley and John Mayer present at the 2005 Grammys

Musicians David Stewart (second from right) and Mick Jagger (far left) pose with musicians Usher (second from left) and Lisa Marie Presley and their award for 'Original Song during the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley at the 2005 Golden Globes with David Stewart, Mick Jagger, and Usher

Lisa Marie Presley on The Talk in February 2013
Lisette M. Azar / CBS / Everett Collection

Lisa Marie Presley on 'The Talk' in February 2013

Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony in June 2022

Steve Binder, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, Austin Butler, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony

Lisa Marie Presley and the cast and crew of 'Elvis' in June 2022

Lisa Marie Presley

