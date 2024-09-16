Emmys Ratings: 2024 Award Show Sees Highest Viewership in 3 Years

After record-low viewership for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, which aired in early 2024 due to strike delays, ABC pulled out a lot of stops to make the true 2024 Emmys a must-watch event. With a presenter line-up that read like a who’s who of classic television, some fresh new talent (mostly from Shogun) leading the charge on the year’s drama categories, delightful upsets on the comedy side (hello Hacks!), and the feel-good father-son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy as emcees, the telecast was certainly full of treats for TV fans. But did audiences tune in to see the show? The answer is yes.

Ratings for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are in, and the show received an audience of 6.87 million total viewers, a 54 percent increase in total viewers and a 17 percent increase in adults 18-49 from the 75th Emmys, which aired on Fox in January and earned just 4.3 million viewers, which was a new low for the telecast.

Prior to this year’s show, the Emmys had seen some steady declines in the last decade.