Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Excitedly Announce New Daily Show Together

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are expanding their iHeart radio output with a brand new morning show, which is set to tackle all the latest news, entertainment, and lifestyle headlines.

The former GMA3 hosts — who were fired from ABC News in January 2023 following the public disclosure of their romantic relationship — made the announcement on Instagram on Monday morning (September 16).

“It’s official! “Morning Run” debuts today and will air Monday through Friday, bringing you daily news, entertainment and lifestyle headlines, keeping listeners informed and entertained every day of the workweek,” Robach wrote in her post.

She added, “This will be in addition to our bi-weekly podcast that features more in-depth conversations and interviews. Hope everyone will check it out and start your day with us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

The couple already hosts the Amy & T.J. podcast, which debuted on iHeartRadio on December 5, 2023. The podcast explores “meaningful conversations” about current events and pop culture, where “nothing is off limits.” The show has featured interviews with the likes of Gavin Rossdale, Rachel Platten, Tiffany Haddish, Matt James, and more.

Robach and Holmes were dropped from GMA after reports surfaced claiming the pair were involved in an adulterous affair. The couple later shared they were both in the middle of divorces with their respective partners when they started their relationship.

The pair have opened up about their relationship on their podcast, keeping their listeners up to date with all the latest happenings. In May, Robach and Holmes touched on marriage, revealing how they want to get married but “don’t need to.”

“Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we’re kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn’t matter because we know we want to be with each other,” Robach said. “We want to marry each other. We don’t have to necessarily get married because of what that represents. It’s almost for everyone else and not for you.”

“I wanna marry you. I don’t need to,” she continued. “I want to be married to you. And that’s such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts.”

The first episode of Morning Run is available today, Monday September 16. According to the official press release, the series “will help listeners navigate the busy news cycle and historic political season this country is facing each weekday. Robach and Holmes will cover the latest news headlines and entertainment updates and give perspective on current events.”