‘Hot Ones’ Fans Give Spicy Takes as Netflix Considers Live Episodes

The Scoville rating of Netflix’s library might soon spike. The streaming service reportedly wants live episodes of Hot Ones, the talk show in which celebrities sample increasingly spicy hot sauces.

Netflix is in talks with BuzzFeed, which owns Hot Ones production company First We Feast, to create live installments of the show, according to Variety. A source tells the publication that negotiations are in early stages, however.

Hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones has offered hundreds of episodes on YouTube since 2015, with Lupita Nyong’o, Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman scorching their taste buds in recent editions.

First We Feast’s YouTube channel currently boasts 14 million subscribers and 1.7k videos, the most popular being Hot Ones episodes starring Gordon Ramsay, Billie Eilish, and Shaq.

But fans don’t seem thrilled about Netflix producing live Hot Ones episodes.

“Oh crap. They ruin everything. I hope the deal falls through,” one X user wrote.

“They’ll ruin it,” someone else posted.

Another said, “Oooo, [I don’t know] how I feel about this. Hope the best for Sean but also don’t want Netflix to change the vibe of the show.”

The Netflix criticism kept coming, with one X user writing, “Yeah, this [is] unnecessary. Focus on not taking four years in between seasons of your hit shows.” (Fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things have endured three-year waits between recent seasons.)

Some Hot Ones devotees predicted that Evans would get a big paycheck from a potential Netflix deal. “Sean [is] about to make a bag,” one wrote. Another said, “Make that money, Sean!”

But other fans objected to the prospect of Hot Ones episodes going to a paid streaming service. “Keep it on YouTube,” one X user wrote. “It belongs to the people.”

Another posted, “Just keep it on YouTube. Nobody [is] paying to see this.”