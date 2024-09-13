‘Tracker’ Season 2 Trailer: Jensen Ackles’ Return, Colter in Danger & His Love Life (VIDEO)

“I just want to help in any way I can,” Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) says in the Tracker Season 2 trailer.

Colter travels the country as a reward-seeker, but he only collects if he’s successful in finding the missing person, as he explains to a client in the video above, which offers a look at some of the jobs coming his way this season. The one in the premiere, which airs on Sunday, October 13, features the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas. Colter then makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime.

At one point, his business handler Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) warns him not to do anything stupid, and let’s just say that what he’s doing counts. Oh, his love life is going to be complicated this season, with bounty hunter Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) back and whatever he may have one day with lawyer Reenie Green (Fiona Rene). In fact, Reenie notes at one point that she didn’t ask him about Billie. “Can we just focus on work?” he asks.

Jensen Ackles also returns as Colter’s brother, Russell in the second episode. “Colter’s got a couple of questions for him about this Dory [their sister, played by Melissa Roxburgh] situation and the box that she has and does Russell know where it is? Russell’s also pretty heroic in Episode 2 and they get involved in this really black ops, kind of strange thing,” Hartley told us as part of our Fall Preview of Season 2.

“These government officials start asking about our dad out of the blue, and you’re like, ‘Whoa, what’s this all about?’ So, in every episode, Dad is becoming a little more vindicated maybe, or just maybe completely nuts,” Hartley continued. “We don’t know. We dive a little bit deeper into that.”

Watch the full trailer above for much more of the action to come.

Tracker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, CBS

