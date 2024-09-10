‘Tracker’ Offers Look at Reenie’s New Law Firm & Colter’s Season 2 Premiere Case (PHOTOS)

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Tracker

Colter’s (Justin Hartley) getting thrown right into a major case to kick off Tracker Season 2 this fall.

In the October 13 premiere, titled “Out of the Past,” while investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime.

Looking ahead at what’s on Colter’s plate in the early part of this season, in addition to the family mystery surrounding his father’s death, Hartley told TV Insider as part of our extensive Fall Preview of Season 2, “Right off the bat what happens is we’re introduced to a job that Colter got a decade ago. There are two sisters and one of them goes missing. Colter is hired but he’s never been able to crack it and it haunts him. For the first time, we see this guy who is such a hero and always does the right thing but he wasn’t able to find the girl and bring her back. It says a lot about him as a person that he carries it with him but he does not let things go.”

Also in the premiere, Reenie (Fiona Rene) opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s (Abby McEnany) help in setting up shop. You can get a look at both Colter’s work and Reenie’s new office in the photos below.

Justin Hartley Teases What's in Store for 'Tracker' in Season 2 and Beyond
“At the end of last season, Reenie  decides that she’s leaving her firm and going to go it on her own. She’s got that big life change and, in a way, she teams up with Velma and you’ll see a lot of the two of them working together, which is a really interesting dynamic,” noted Hartley. “They both have common goals with just some completely different ways of going about their business.”

Check out the photos from the premiere below, then let us know what you’re hoping to see this season in the comments section.

Tracker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, CBS

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Colter (Justin Hartley) looks cautious…

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

What’s Colter reading?

Eric Graise as Bobby Exley — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Eric Graise looking relaxed as Bobby Exley

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Velma’s (Abby McEnany) helping Reenie (Fiona Rene) with her new law firm

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Reenie’s fixing up her new law firm

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Reenie’s ready for clients

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Ed Araquel/CBS

Is this where the car was abandoned?

Erik Gow as Craig King — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Ed Araquel / CBS

Erik Gow guest stars as Craig King

Enuka Okuma as US Marshall Jenny Martinez — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Ed Araquel / CBS

Rookie Blue‘s Enuka Okuma guest stars as US Marshall Jenny Martinez

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Dealing with the world of organized crime? Colter’s going to need that gun!

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is the phone how Velma’s going to be keeping in touch with her wife onscreen?

Director Ken Olin and Erik Gow — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Ed Araquel / CBS

Director Ken Olin and Erik Gow behind the scenes

Abby McEnany and Fiona Rene — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with Abby McEnany and Fiona Rene in what looks like Reenie’s office

Abby McEnay, Fiona Rene and Eric Graise — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with Abby McEnany, Fiona Rene and Eric Graise — without their characters, Colter would be lost

Abby McEnay, Fiona Rene and Eric Graise — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

All laughs behind the scenes

Tracker

