Colter’s (Justin Hartley) getting thrown right into a major case to kick off Tracker Season 2 this fall.

In the October 13 premiere, titled “Out of the Past,” while investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime.

Looking ahead at what’s on Colter’s plate in the early part of this season, in addition to the family mystery surrounding his father’s death, Hartley told TV Insider as part of our extensive Fall Preview of Season 2, “Right off the bat what happens is we’re introduced to a job that Colter got a decade ago. There are two sisters and one of them goes missing. Colter is hired but he’s never been able to crack it and it haunts him. For the first time, we see this guy who is such a hero and always does the right thing but he wasn’t able to find the girl and bring her back. It says a lot about him as a person that he carries it with him but he does not let things go.”

Also in the premiere, Reenie (Fiona Rene) opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s (Abby McEnany) help in setting up shop. You can get a look at both Colter’s work and Reenie’s new office in the photos below.

“At the end of last season, Reenie decides that she’s leaving her firm and going to go it on her own. She’s got that big life change and, in a way, she teams up with Velma and you’ll see a lot of the two of them working together, which is a really interesting dynamic,” noted Hartley. “They both have common goals with just some completely different ways of going about their business.”

Check out the photos from the premiere below, then let us know what you’re hoping to see this season in the comments section.

Tracker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, CBS