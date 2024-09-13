There are more questions about what will happen when the Western epic Yellowstone returns on November 10 than steer on a cattle drive.

While we do know Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) are headed for the fight they’ve been building to all series, we still don’t know how their father John Dutton is being written out after Kevin Costner confirmed he won’t be back.

Nor do we know what John’s exit and the Dutton civil war mean for others in his orbit, like his daughter-in-law Monica, who just begun to forge a friendship with the family patriarch and who suffered an unimaginable loss last season before deciding to move to the ranch.

Before Yellowstone‘s return for the second of its fifth (but no longer final) season on Paramount, TV Insider caught up with Kelsey Asbille to try and find out some clues about what’s ahead for the character and the show as a whole.

The 5A finale included a beautiful, heartfelt conversation between Monica and John where she thanked him for what he said to her when she was grieving. She told him she leaned on that a lot. What does Monica go through emotionally when John is no longer a part of her life in 5B?

Kelsey Asbille: Monica and John have always had more in common than the differences that separate them. Especially when it comes to their fierce devotion of family. I’m glad they had the opportunity to discover that together.

Monica and Kayce (Luke Grimes) had the very last scene of the 5A finale when they talked about accepting John’s offer to make their home on the ranch at East Camp. Kayce said his “vision was between this place [the ranch] and you.” Monica responded, “Maybe this is the way we have both.” What can you hint about what life on the ranch will bring?

All I can say is truer words have never been spoken!

Kayce’s siblings have vowed to kill each other. (Just the tiniest bit stressful for Monica, right?!) Can you hint about how the war between Beth and Jamie has ripple effects throughout the family? Just how bad will it get? Will Monica and Kayce be forced into peacemaker roles

It’s safe to say Monica is Team Beth. It’s one of my favorite relationships on the show. They share a deep love and respect for each other. This season is no exception, Monica has her back.

In the 5B trailer, there’s a moment where Kayce says, “I’m not doing this for the ranch, I’m doing this for us.” What can you hint about what he’s doing?

That Monica also doesn’t know what he’s up to just yet.

What did you and Luke Grimes talk about as far as approaching the scenes with this couple in 5B? What’s your process together? Have Monica and Kayce changed?

At the start of 5A, there is a focus on Monica as she navigates the tragic death of her child. She confronts it head-on, knowing she has to fully go through all the stages of grief—fighting and rebelling against it—until she reaches a moment of acceptance and moving forward. 5B shifts the focus to Kayce’s journey. Luke has always been a great partner in crime, and I’m excited to see him shine.

Will Monica and Kayce’s son Tate be in jeopardy again?

Tate [Brecken Merrill] deserves some peace and quiet! With the only hell in sight being the one he’s giving his parents during his teenage years.

East Camp is close to the Broken Rock Reservation. Will Monica be able to create a link between her tribe and the ranchers? How is her story linked to Rainwater’s this season, if at all?

Monica and Rainwater’s [Gil Birmingham] story is ultimately the same, one that imagines an unlimited future for Native people. There are other ways of imagining the world that do not depend so much on opposition as they do on cooperation.

Can you share a moment from shooting 5B that resonates with you … something you remember doing because it was so emotional or challenging or joyful?

My last scene, you’ll know why when you see it. I’ll remember that day forever.

What are your personal feelings as Yellowstone wraps up?

Working with the same crew for eight years, I truly appreciated all the little in-between moments this season. And I’m so looking forward to sharing it. A big thank you to everyone watching for your patience!

What other projects are you working on? Can you share any movies or TV series in which fans can see you next?

I have a movie called Don’t Move coming out on Netflix this October, alongside Finn Wittrock, with Sam Raimi producing. It’s a cat-and-mouse thriller… I guess it’s time for a rom-com!

Yellowstone, Season 5B premiere, November 10, Paramount