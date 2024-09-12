Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso are back filming at Days of our Lives for a special story arc that will air in May 2025.

The popular duo, whose characters Bo (Reckell) and Hope Brady (Alfonso) were paired over 40 years ago and remain one of the soap’s most beloved supercouples, last appeared on screen together in April 2023. At the end of their visit, Bo was rendered comatose after being shot by his son Shawn (Brandon Beemer), leaving the storyline in limbo.

Alfonso returned in April 2024 to film the on-air funeral for the late Bill Hayes (ex-Doug Williams), but Reckell’s character did not wake up to join her, prompting a fan outcry. “What I will say is don’t give up hope,” Alfonso teased to TV Insider at the time of a Reckell comeback.

Now, with the show celebrating its 60th season, the fan favorites will reconnect once more on camera. “Just like riding a bike,” Reckell says of playing Bo again. “And thank goodness they keep one at the ready for me in Salem. This ride is one we know the fans are really going to love. Stay tuned!”

Alfonso is equally thrilled to be back on set. “There is a saying I love: ‘Life takes you to unexpected places but love always brings you home,’” she shares. “Anyone who knows me knows how grateful I am to have all of you supporting me and welcoming me back when I’m back in Salem. These episodes with Pete will not disappoint.”

Days has many more casting surprises planned for 2025, when the show will mark 60 years on November 8. Stay tuned to TV Insider for more!

Days of our Lives, Weekdays, Streaming on Peacock