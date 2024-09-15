‘Nöthin’ But A Good Time’ Director on Wild & Crazy Days of ‘80s Hair Metal

Paramount+ is ready to rock out with ‘Nöthin’But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal. Born out of the book by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the docuseries chronicles the rise, fall, and resurgence of what initially grew into a music phenomenon within the MTV era.

The wild sights, sounds, and stories of some of the biggest bands and iconic touchstones of the 1980s scene off the Sunset Strip are remembered by those who lived it. Among them are Poison’s Bret Michaels, Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, Skid Row’s Dave “Snake” Sabo, Vixen’s Roxy Petrucci, and Cathouse owner and Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman. Further perspective is given by the likes of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Steve-O.

Here director Jeff Tremaine (Jackass co-creator, The Dirt) previews this nostalgia trip through a decade of excess and debauchery.

What was eye-opening to you as you worked on this project?

Jeff Tremaine: It was cool to hear some of these crazy stories. Jack Russell told me this great story. He recently passed, unfortunately, but he was singer of Great White. When he was 16 or 17, he used to be armed to rob drug dealers for a little while. He goes to steal money from this coke dealer and ends up shooting a maid at the house. He gets arrested right after he joined the band called Dante Fox, which later became Great White. He is already in the band and is sentenced to eight years and boom.

That story stuck out to me too. There was some great animation that provided visual context.

There weren’t cameras rolling when he did that. We had to find a way to illustrate it somehow. I found this great animator Eric Brown, who just killed it. I would send him the interviews and zero notes, and he would come back with such awesome stuff.

What was it like to capture this unique period and moment in music history?

It was awesome to meet not only the artists but the managers and everyone. Like Alan Niven. He was Great White’s manager and also Guns ‘N’ Roses’ manager. He is a guy who has been through it all. Just to talk to him and hear his crazy stories. I love talking to everybody. I just wanted to make sure the story was told through as many people as possible because you’re covering a whole era. I wanted as many voices telling it honestly and with as much respect as I possibly have for them.

What were some of the big gets you were excited participated?

Bret Michaels was one. Steve Riley, the drummer of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns. He passed away. I’m really happy we got guys like him and Jack Russell to tell these vibrant and crazy stories before they passed because otherwise they would get lost. Doc McGhee was awesome. Tracii Guns was great to talk to. Just so many.

You also included Roxy from Vixen. Everyone usually focuses on the guys, but it was nice to get the female rock perspective as well. How important was it for you to get that viewpoint?

It was real important because this is such a misogynistic world. To hear a female perspective, especially from someone trying to make it in that scene. It was very hard for women artists to break through in that world. It was male-dominated. She talks about having to hit the drums twice as hard. Everyone was like, “You’re pretty good for a girl.” She was like, “No, I’m just f*ck’in’ good. I really liked hearing her. She has very strong personality and was able to handle it.

Talk about your decision to break this up into three parts.

The story fits into three parts. There is the beginning of the scene, the height of the scene, and death and maybe rebirth of the scene. It worked out well doing it in three parts.

Between Beavis and Butt-Head nerdy Stewart wearing a Winger shirt to Nirvana coming along, everyone certainly has an opinion on what contributed to the fall of this hair metal era. What are your thoughts?

Different people will tell you different things about what killed the scene. I think the fact is it was a scene that lasted for 10 years, which is a really long time for a specific genre of music to last. I think it basically wore itself out would be what my conclusion would be. Eventually, it was copycats on top of copycats piling on and diluting it. There is always something new coming, especially with music.

There are some fun talking heads in these episodes. I specifically enjoyed hearing Steve O’s fandom.

He was the biggest Mötley Crüe fan in the world. When he was a little kid, Mötley Crüe was coming to Florida. He just got on the phone and called every possible hotel they might be staying at. He knew the manager’s name, so he was asking for the manager’s name and finally got through. So as a little kid, that’s how driven he was. That’s how important Mötley Crüe was to him. It basically formed his earthy personality that grew into what he is today.

Do you think this docuseries will bring more respect to these bands, especially ones that normally don’t get the credit they deserve?

To me, I wasn’t the biggest hair metal fan by any means. I was learning as we were making this. I was hearing a lot of these stories for the first time. I read the book that this doc is based on, so I knew certain stories I wanted to dive into. Sitting down with these artists and getting to know their music and everything was awesome.

What was your big takeaway from the time?

There is one side that is so fascinating. You can tell through Poison and all these young bands that were working so hard. Not only at their craft but marketing themselves, stage presence, and developing it all. They were kids really and living wild lives. They are living it 24 hours a day. They are making flyers and putting them up all night and every night. Then making songs and having sex and doing drugs. All of it.

Everything was so grassroots. I think their passion really shines through here.

I feel it was a DIY scene, especially when it started. It wasn’t the music industry in the beginning. It was creating these big outrageous shows on these tiny stages, coming up with a creative way to present themselves and make music.

It’s talked about on the doc, but it’s interesting to see how a lot of these bands have come back in a big way. Bands like Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Def Leppard are selling out stadiums where a while back that would be unheard of. I feel like the timing is right for this project to come out.

It’s so funny because I’d show these bands to my kids. They look so outrageous, but they love the music. When I went to the festival Mötley Crüe show with Def Leppard and Poison. It wasn’t all people my age. It was also young people just loving it. That was really cool these bands have made songs that have transcended multiple generations.

Nothing But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal premiere, September 17, Paramount+