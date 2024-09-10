Happy Gilmore is making a comeback as Adam Sandler prepares to deliver a sequel to his 1996 fan-favorite film about a loose-cannon hockey player-turned-golf champ.

As we look ahead to Happy Gilmore 2‘s arrival, we’re breaking down everything we know so far from where it will stream to which cast members are returning and joining the mix, below.

Where Will Happy Gilmore 2 Stream?

Happy Gilmore 2 will be live on Netflix as the streamer announced the project back in May 2024 with a social media post. “Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix,” the post read on X (formerly known as Twitter), which featured an image of Sandler from the original film.

Where Is Happy Gilmore 2 Filming?

According to Sandler, filming for the sequel is set to take place in September 2024, as he revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show in late August. It was during this appearance on August 21st that Sandler stated filming was slated to begin in New Jersey in the next couple of weeks. Sandler has since confirmed the production on Instagram where shared an image of Happy’s Boston Bruins jersey with the caption, “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun.”

Who Will Star in Happy Gilmore 2?

As mentioned above, Sandler will return to reprise his titular role, but Netflix has also officially announced that Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen are also set to return as their characters Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin. Also joining the mix is Benito Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. Bad Bunny) who will step into a new yet-to-be-revealed role.

Additionally, Sandler confirmed that Travis Kelce is also slated to make a cameo in the film which is anticipated to include appearances from pro golfers.

Who Is Making Happy Gilmore 2?

Original co-writer Tim Herlihy is returning to pen the sequel. Meanwhile, original director Dennis Dugan will executive produce the film with original movie producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds reprising their behind-the-scenes roles as well. Happy Gilmore 2 will be directed by Murder Mystery filmmaker Kyle Newacheck.

Stay tuned for additional details as the film comes together on Netflix, and let us know what you hope to see when the sequel arrives.

Happy Gilmore 2, Premiere TBA, Netflix