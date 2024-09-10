Uh-oh! This is why you don’t let the enemy antagonize you! TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the Tubi special continuing the Syfy series that ended after four seasons in 2021. It drops on Friday, September 13, but you don’t have to wait until then for a look at the new villain when she brings trouble to the Earp homestead.

This new foe is quite personal for Wynonna, who “has always been a character with kind of a shady past. She’s made so many mistakes. But I also think there’s something interesting that, we’ve all made mistakes that were no fault of our own just growing up, so to speak. Sometimes it’s just based on the legacy of our family just sort of breaking those cycles of trauma or what have you. So this villain kind of shows up and they really blame Wynonna for kind of their fate, which certainly is an unfair one,” creator Emily Andras tells us. “They’re determined to destroy her and everyone she loves in any way possible. Look, revenge is a very powerful drug and to have 20 years of stewing and thinking about how you’re going to get back at someone is enough to drive you mad. .”

She continues, “But I think the thing about this villain that’s tricky is Wynonna doesn’t really see them coming. She isn’t really sure entirely what they want at the beginning, and when she finally does figure what she’s up against, her normal tools don’t really work in the same way and she’s really on her back foot. Also, it’s been a minute since Wynonna kind of used all her demon-hunting abilities. She’s kind of been slumming it. It’s like training for the Olympics. I think that Wynonna has to get back in the game a bit, and she doesn’t really have the luxury of time.”

In our clip, the villain gets Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole’s (Katherine Barrell) attention by throwing fireworks onto the property. Nicole wants to get their guns, but Waverly argues they don’t have time. Speaking of, “Time has not been kind to you, sweetie. Used to be so bright, so full of life,” the villain tells Waverly. “You know, we met once when you were just the kid sister to Wynonna. Talk about a glow down.”

Waverly refuses to just stand by quietly. “This is our land!” she tells her. But as the villain sees it, “you are stuck on it day in and day out, reduced to somebody’s wife.” Nicole’s right—she is trying to get in Waverly’s head. And it works! Watch the full sneak peek above to see what the blonde is able to do.

“Waverly’s very excited, to say the least,” to have this chaos back in her life, says Provost-Chalkley, who notes the large smile on her face when Waverly and Nicole reunite with Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano). “She’s just so giddy when Wynonna comes back. Deep down, even if she hasn’t vocalized it to Nicole, it’s like, ‘Finally I get to get the research books out again. I want to be out in the field. I want to be alongside Wynonna and Nicole and all of us, but just as a gang, as a team and get back out there.’ So I think she definitely goes off the rails a little bit.”

Nicole, too, is happy to see Wynonna, adds Barrell, but it’s a bit “begrudgingly because everything is safe and comfortable and everyone’s good and it’s like, the second we finally settle down, Wynonna has to come in and everything erupts again. And I think Nicole on the surface would rather things just stay calm and boring, but there is something deep inside her that longs for the adventure of it and revels in the chaos a little bit.”

When Wynonna Earp ended, Wynonna and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) had hit the road, and now the chaos of Purgatory will bring them home. “The way they’re drawn back is personal to all our group,” Scrofano previews. “Someone we know and love is attacked. It brings us back, only to realize that it’s bigger than what we thought it was—although Wynonna always was like, ‘Smells like demons,’ and Nicole of course doesn’t want to believe it because she’s a pain.”

Rozon agrees. “The stakes are raised, but at the same time, we’ve been through so much. I think that’s kind of where we thrive and we’re just like, ‘Okay, whatever. We’re ready for it.’ And then maybe it turns out we weren’t as ready as we thought and then we got to deal with some things we haven’t had to deal with before.”

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Special Premiere, Friday, September 13, Tubi