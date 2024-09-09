Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Brianna MacKenzie (Sophie Skelton) is desperately missing her time-traveling husband Roger (Richard Rankin) when the epic fantasy/romance Outlander returns for the second half of season seven on November 22.

“She’s just so deflated. Roger’s now gone through the stones. Jem’s gone. She doesn’t know if she’ll see either of them ever again. She’s lost her world, her whole family, which Brianna’s never had much of anyway,” Skelton told us when we visited the set last April.

Our exclusive first look at the Starz key art of the couple for 7B (above) reveals the deep tenderness they feel for each other even when separated by centuries. The image recalls one of Bree’s parents, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), in the 20th century, and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in the 18th, which evoked the same sense of longing in the series’ third season.

Viewers will remember that in the seventh installment’s mid-season finale, Brianna remained in 1980s Scotland while Roger traveled back to the 1700s. The couple’s young son Jemmy (Matthew Adair) had been kidnapped by Bree’s duplicitous colleague Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) who the MacKenzies believe took the child back through time so he could lead him to a cache of stolen Jacobite gold.

“Brianna, as far as Roger is aware, is not in any immediate danger. She [is] on his mind. He is in the mindset that she’ll be missing him and worried about him and Jemmy,” Rankin says. But there’s something bigger in store. A surprising threat appears, and, Skelton reveals, Bree “hits this fight or flight moment and decides to fight.”

Outlander, Season 7B Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz