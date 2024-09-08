Pat Sajak Wins First Emmy in 26 Years for Final Season as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host — Full List of 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Winners
The Television Academy bestowed honors on many television programs and individuals — including Pat Sajak! — on Saturday, September 7, at the first of its two 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.
Sajak, who retired from his job at the Wheel of Fortune podium this year, won Outstanding Host for a Game Show, a category he hadn’t won since 1998. And though Sajak wasn’t in attendance at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, he did post a brief message of thanks on X.
Thank you all so very much.
Other big winners included Saturday Night Live with six awards; Blue Eye Samurai, Jim Henson Idea Man, and The Oscars with four apiece; and Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden and Welcome to Wrexham with three.
The second night of the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys will be held tonight, Sunday, September 8, and an edited presentation of the awards on both nights will air Saturday, September 14, at 8/7c on FXX and will stream on Hulu from Sunday, September 15, to Wednesday, October 9.
The full list of 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 winners is below:
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai, “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride” — WINNER
Bob’s Burgers, “The Amazing Rudy”
Scavengers Reign, “The Signal”
The Simpsons, “Night of the Living Wage”
X-Men ‘97, “Remember It”
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race
The Golden Bachelor
Love on the Spectrum — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
The Simpsons, “Cremains of the Day”
Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak
Family Guy, “Teacher’s Heavy Pet”
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin
Invincible, “I Thought You Were Stronger”
Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646
Big Mouth, “The Ambition Gremlin”
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress — WINNER
Krapopolis, “Big Man on Hippocampus”
Hannah Waddingham as Deliria
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Dancing With the Stars, Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose
Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer
Jenna Johnson, Choreographer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Routine: Step in Time
Alison Faulk, Choreographer
Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer
The Oscars, Routines: I’m Just Ken / in Memoriam
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Routines: Dance! / Queen of Wind / Power
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
76th Annual Tony Awards, Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement
Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer — WINNER
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Beckham, “The Kick”
Girls State — WINNER
Jim Henson Idea Man
Our Planet II, “Chapter 1: World on the Move”
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race (series body of work)
Life Below Zero, “Bulletproof” — WINNER
Survivor (series body of work)
The Traitors, “The Funeral”
Welcome to Wrexham (series body of work)
Outstanding Commercial
Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15
Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats
Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac — WINNER
Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise
Like a Good Neighbaaa – State Farm
Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Rob Reiner, Directed by
Beckham • What Makes David Run
Fisher Stevens, Directed by
Girls State — WINNER
Amanda McBaine, Directed by
Jesse Moss, Directed by
The Greatest Night in Pop
Bao Nguyen, Directed by
Jim Henson Idea Man
Ron Howard, Directed by
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Morgan Neville, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”
Cian O’Clery, Directed by — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Grand Finale”
Nick Murray, Directed by
Squid Game: The Challenge, “Red Light, Green Light”
Diccon Ramsay, Directed by
The Traitors, “Betrayers, Fakes and Fraudsters”
Ben Archard, Directed by
Welcome to Wrexham, “Shaun’s Vacation”
Bryan Rowland, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Returns to the Daily Show”
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke…”
Andy Fisher, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “December 21, 2023”
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Liz Patrick, Directed by — WINNER
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Russell Norman, Directed by
The Oscars
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by — WINNER
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
Stephanie Allynne, Directed by
76th Annual Tony Awards
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Beckham — WINNER
The Jinx – Part Two
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
Telemarketers
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Girls State
The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Emperor
Fallout: Vault 33 — WINNER
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
Red Rocks Live in VR
Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project — WINNER
Stamped From the Beginning
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
Password
The Price Is Right At Night
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Trash Can Children”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling” — WINNER
So You Think You Can Dance, “Challenge #2: Broadway”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Steve Harvey, Host
Jeopardy!
Ken Jennings, Host
Weakest Link
Jane Lynch, Host
Password
Keke Palmer, Host
Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak, Host — WINNER
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul Charles, Host
Shark Tank
Mark Cuban, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Daymond John, Host
The Traitors
Alan Cumming, Host — WINNER
Top Chef
Kristen Kish, Host
Survivor
Jeff Probst, Host
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
How To With John Wilson
My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney — WINNER
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent, “Episode 1818”
American Idol, “Top 14 Reveal”
Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “May 21, 2024”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig” — WINNER
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER
66th Grammy Awards
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Terror in the Woods”
Dancing With the Stars, “Monster Night”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling” — WINNER
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 1” and “Live Finale, Part 2”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Seeing Red”
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
Outstanding Music Direction
The 46th Kennedy Center Honors
Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1488”
The Oscars — WINNER
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Outstanding Narrator
Planet Earth III, “Human”
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator
Queens, “African Queens”
Angela Bassett, Narrator — WINNER
Life on Our Planet, “Chapter 1: The Rules of Life”
Morgan Freeman, Narrator
Secrets of the Octopus, “Masterminds”
Paul Rudd, Narrator
Lost Women of Highway 20, “Vanished”
Octavia Spencer, Narrator
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Golden Balls”
Escaping Twin Flames, “Up in Flames”
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official”
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, “Hidden in Plain Sight”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, “Then”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race (series body of work)
Queer Eye, “Kiss the Sky”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Werq the World”
Top Chef (series body of work)
The Voice (series body of work) — WINNER
Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under, “The Turnover Day”
Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Rate-A-Queen”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Up the Town?” — WINNER
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA — WINNER
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)
The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter the RamaVerse” — WINNER
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Boeing”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Sad Tale of Henry the Engine”
Saturday Night Live, “I’m Just Pete”
Saturday Night Live, “Bowen’s Straight”
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
The Oscars — WINNER
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Freight Trains”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “February 11, 2024”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live!”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Josh Brolin” — WINNER
Squid Game: The Challenge, “War”
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
The Eric Andre Show
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question — WINNER
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
After the Cut – the Daily Show
The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
Shogun – the Making of Shōgun — WINNER
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
Planet Earth III, “Freshwater”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Welcome to Wrexham, “Goals”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beach Boys — WINNER
Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Deserts and Grasslands”
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A., “Chapter Two: Soul Man”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race (series body of work)
Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
RuPaul’s Drag Race (series body of work)
The Voice, “Live Finale”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Giant Killers” — WINNER
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER
66th Grammy Awards
The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank — WINNER
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
America’s Got Talent, “Finale Performances”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Elon Musk”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “April 8, 2024”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet” — WINNER
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Moscow Tools
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham — WINNER
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars — WINNER
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic — WINNER
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland” — WINNER
Jessie Gaskell, Written by
Conan O’Brien, Written by
Matt O’Brien, Written by
Mike Sweeney, Written by
How To With John Wilson, “How to Watch the Game”
John Wilson, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Allie Viti, Written by
Jim Henson Idea Man
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here?”
Andrew Jarecki, Written by
Sam Neave, Written by
Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, “Scotland: My Mother’s Country”
Alan Connor, Written by
David Reilly, Written by
Christine Rose, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Saturday Night Live