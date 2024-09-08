Pat Sajak Wins First Emmy in 26 Years for Final Season as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host — Full List of 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Winners

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Vanna White delivers emotional and tearful farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune

The Television Academy bestowed honors on many television programs and individuals — including Pat Sajak! — on Saturday, September 7, at the first of its two 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.

Sajak, who retired from his job at the Wheel of Fortune podium this year, won Outstanding Host for a Game Show, a category he hadn’t won since 1998. And though Sajak wasn’t in attendance at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, he did post a brief message of thanks on X.

Other big winners included Saturday Night Live with six awards; Blue Eye Samurai, Jim Henson Idea Man, and The Oscars with four apiece; and Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden and Welcome to Wrexham with three.

The second night of the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys will be held tonight, Sunday, September 8, and an edited presentation of the awards on both nights will air Saturday, September 14, at 8/7c on FXX and will stream on Hulu from Sunday, September 15, to Wednesday, October 9.

The full list of 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 winners is below:

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai, “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride” — WINNER
Bob’s Burgers, “The Amazing Rudy”
Scavengers Reign, “The Signal”
The Simpsons, “Night of the Living Wage”
X-Men ‘97, “Remember It”

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race
The Golden Bachelor
Love on the Spectrum — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

The Simpsons, “Cremains of the Day”
Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak

Family Guy, “Teacher’s Heavy Pet”
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Invincible, “I Thought You Were Stronger”
Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646

Big Mouth, “The Ambition Gremlin”
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress — WINNER

Krapopolis, “Big Man on Hippocampus”
Hannah Waddingham as Deliria

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Dancing With the Stars, Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose
Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer
Jenna Johnson, Choreographer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Routine: Step in Time
Alison Faulk, Choreographer
Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer

The Oscars, Routines: I’m Just Ken / in Memoriam
Mandy Moore, Choreographer

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Routines: Dance! / Queen of Wind / Power
Jamal Sims, Choreographer

76th Annual Tony Awards, Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement
Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer — WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Beckham, “The Kick”
Girls State — WINNER
Jim Henson Idea Man
Our Planet II, “Chapter 1: World on the Move”
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race (series body of work)
Life Below Zero, “Bulletproof” — WINNER
Survivor (series body of work)
The Traitors, “The Funeral”
Welcome to Wrexham (series body of work)

Outstanding Commercial

Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15
Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats
Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac — WINNER
Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise
Like a Good Neighbaaa – State Farm
Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Rob Reiner, Directed by

Beckham • What Makes David Run
Fisher Stevens, Directed by

Girls State — WINNER
Amanda McBaine, Directed by
Jesse Moss, Directed by

The Greatest Night in Pop
Bao Nguyen, Directed by

Jim Henson Idea Man
Ron Howard, Directed by

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Morgan Neville, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”
Cian O’Clery, Directed by — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Grand Finale”
Nick Murray, Directed by

Squid Game: The Challenge, “Red Light, Green Light”
Diccon Ramsay, Directed by

The Traitors, “Betrayers, Fakes and Fraudsters”
Ben Archard, Directed by

Welcome to Wrexham, “Shaun’s Vacation”
Bryan Rowland, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Returns to the Daily Show”
David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke…”
Andy Fisher, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “December 21, 2023”
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Liz Patrick, Directed by — WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Stan Lathan, Directed by

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Russell Norman, Directed by

The Oscars
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by — WINNER

Tig Notaro: Hello Again
Stephanie Allynne, Directed by

76th Annual Tony Awards
Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Trevor Noah: Where Was I
David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Beckham — WINNER
The Jinx – Part Two
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
Telemarketers

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Girls State
The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Emperor
Fallout: Vault 33 — WINNER
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
Red Rocks Live in VR
Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project — WINNER
Stamped From the Beginning

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
Password
The Price Is Right At Night
Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Trash Can Children”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling” — WINNER
So You Think You Can Dance, “Challenge #2: Broadway”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud
Steve Harvey, Host

Jeopardy!
Ken Jennings, Host

Weakest Link
Jane Lynch, Host

Password
Keke Palmer, Host

Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak, Host — WINNER

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul Charles, Host

Shark Tank
Mark Cuban, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Daymond John, Host

The Traitors
Alan Cumming, Host — WINNER

Top Chef
Kristen Kish, Host

Survivor
Jeff Probst, Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Conan O’Brien Must Go
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
How To With John Wilson
My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney — WINNER
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent, “Episode 1818”
American Idol, “Top 14 Reveal”
Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “May 21, 2024”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig” — WINNER
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER
66th Grammy Awards
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Terror in the Woods”
Dancing With the Stars, “Monster Night”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling” — WINNER
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 1” and “Live Finale, Part 2”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Seeing Red”
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

Outstanding Music Direction

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors
Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1488”
The Oscars — WINNER
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Outstanding Narrator

Planet Earth III, “Human”
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator

Queens, “African Queens”
Angela Bassett, Narrator — WINNER

Life on Our Planet, “Chapter 1: The Rules of Life”
Morgan Freeman, Narrator

Secrets of the Octopus, “Masterminds”
Paul Rudd, Narrator

Lost Women of Highway 20, “Vanished”
Octavia Spencer, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Golden Balls”
Escaping Twin Flames, “Up in Flames”
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official”
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, “Hidden in Plain Sight”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, “Then”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race (series body of work)
Queer Eye, “Kiss the Sky”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Werq the World”
Top Chef (series body of work)
The Voice (series body of work) — WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under, “The Turnover Day”
Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Rate-A-Queen”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Up the Town?” — WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA — WINNER
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter the RamaVerse” — WINNER
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Boeing”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Sad Tale of Henry the Engine”
Saturday Night Live, “I’m Just Pete”
Saturday Night Live, “Bowen’s Straight”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
The Oscars — WINNER
76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Freight Trains”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “February 11, 2024”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live!”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Josh Brolin” — WINNER
Squid Game: The Challenge, “War”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series
The Eric Andre Show
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question — WINNER
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

After the Cut – the Daily Show
The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
Shogun – the Making of Shōgun — WINNER

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER
Planet Earth III, “Freshwater”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Welcome to Wrexham, “Goals”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beach Boys — WINNER
Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Deserts and Grasslands”
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A., “Chapter Two: Soul Man”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race (series body of work)
Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
RuPaul’s Drag Race (series body of work)
The Voice, “Live Finale”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Giant Killers” — WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER
66th Grammy Awards
The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank — WINNER

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

America’s Got Talent, “Finale Performances”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Elon Musk”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “April 8, 2024”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet” — WINNER

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Moscow Tools
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars — WINNER
76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic — WINNER
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland” — WINNER
Jessie Gaskell, Written by
Conan O’Brien, Written by
Matt O’Brien, Written by
Mike Sweeney, Written by

How To With John Wilson, “How to Watch the Game”
John Wilson, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Allie Viti, Written by

Jim Henson Idea Man
Mark Monroe, Written by

The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here?”
Andrew Jarecki, Written by
Sam Neave, Written by
Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, “Scotland: My Mother’s Country”
Alan Connor, Written by
David Reilly, Written by
Christine Rose, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Saturday Night Live

