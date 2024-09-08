Pat Sajak Wins First Emmy in 26 Years for Final Season as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host — Full List of 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Winners

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

The Television Academy bestowed honors on many television programs and individuals — including Pat Sajak! — on Saturday, September 7, at the first of its two 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.

Sajak, who retired from his job at the Wheel of Fortune podium this year, won Outstanding Host for a Game Show, a category he hadn’t won since 1998. And though Sajak wasn’t in attendance at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, he did post a brief message of thanks on X.

Thank you all so very much. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 7, 2024

Other big winners included Saturday Night Live with six awards; Blue Eye Samurai, Jim Henson Idea Man, and The Oscars with four apiece; and Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden and Welcome to Wrexham with three.

The second night of the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys will be held tonight, Sunday, September 8, and an edited presentation of the awards on both nights will air Saturday, September 14, at 8/7c on FXX and will stream on Hulu from Sunday, September 15, to Wednesday, October 9.

The full list of 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 winners is below:

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai, “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride” — WINNER

Bob’s Burgers, “The Amazing Rudy”

Scavengers Reign, “The Signal”

The Simpsons, “Night of the Living Wage”

X-Men ‘97, “Remember It”

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Love on the Spectrum — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

The Simpsons, “Cremains of the Day”

Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak

Family Guy, “Teacher’s Heavy Pet”

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Invincible, “I Thought You Were Stronger”

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646

Big Mouth, “The Ambition Gremlin”

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress — WINNER

Krapopolis, “Big Man on Hippocampus”

Hannah Waddingham as Deliria

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Dancing With the Stars, Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer

Jenna Johnson, Choreographer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Routine: Step in Time

Alison Faulk, Choreographer

Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer

The Oscars, Routines: I’m Just Ken / in Memoriam

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Routines: Dance! / Queen of Wind / Power

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

76th Annual Tony Awards, Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement

Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer — WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Beckham, “The Kick”

Girls State — WINNER

Jim Henson Idea Man

Our Planet II, “Chapter 1: World on the Move”

Planet Earth III, “Extremes”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race (series body of work)

Life Below Zero, “Bulletproof” — WINNER

Survivor (series body of work)

The Traitors, “The Funeral”

Welcome to Wrexham (series body of work)

Outstanding Commercial

Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15

Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats

Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac — WINNER

Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise

Like a Good Neighbaaa – State Farm

Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Rob Reiner, Directed by

Beckham • What Makes David Run

Fisher Stevens, Directed by

Girls State — WINNER

Amanda McBaine, Directed by

Jesse Moss, Directed by

The Greatest Night in Pop

Bao Nguyen, Directed by

Jim Henson Idea Man

Ron Howard, Directed by

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Morgan Neville, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”

Cian O’Clery, Directed by — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Grand Finale”

Nick Murray, Directed by

Squid Game: The Challenge, “Red Light, Green Light”

Diccon Ramsay, Directed by

The Traitors, “Betrayers, Fakes and Fraudsters”

Ben Archard, Directed by

Welcome to Wrexham, “Shaun’s Vacation”

Bryan Rowland, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Returns to the Daily Show”

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke…”

Andy Fisher, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “December 21, 2023”

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Liz Patrick, Directed by — WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Russell Norman, Directed by

The Oscars

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by — WINNER

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Stephanie Allynne, Directed by

76th Annual Tony Awards

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Beckham — WINNER

The Jinx – Part Two

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

The Greatest Night in Pop

Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Emperor

Fallout: Vault 33 — WINNER

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu

Red Rocks Live in VR

Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project — WINNER

Stamped From the Beginning

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! — WINNER

Password

The Price Is Right At Night

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Trash Can Children”

Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling” — WINNER

So You Think You Can Dance, “Challenge #2: Broadway”

We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Steve Harvey, Host

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings, Host

Weakest Link

Jane Lynch, Host

Password

Keke Palmer, Host

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak, Host — WINNER

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul Charles, Host

Shark Tank

Mark Cuban, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Daymond John, Host

The Traitors

Alan Cumming, Host — WINNER

Top Chef

Kristen Kish, Host

Survivor

Jeff Probst, Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

How To With John Wilson

My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney — WINNER

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent, “Episode 1818”

American Idol, “Top 14 Reveal”

Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “May 21, 2024”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig” — WINNER

The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER

66th Grammy Awards

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Terror in the Woods”

Dancing With the Stars, “Monster Night”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling” — WINNER

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music

The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 1” and “Live Finale, Part 2”

We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Beckham, “Seeing Red”

Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER

Planet Earth III, “Extremes”

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

Outstanding Music Direction

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors

Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1488”

The Oscars — WINNER

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Outstanding Narrator

Planet Earth III, “Human”

Sir David Attenborough, Narrator

Queens, “African Queens”

Angela Bassett, Narrator — WINNER

Life on Our Planet, “Chapter 1: The Rules of Life”

Morgan Freeman, Narrator

Secrets of the Octopus, “Masterminds”

Paul Rudd, Narrator

Lost Women of Highway 20, “Vanished”

Octavia Spencer, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Beckham, “Golden Balls”

Escaping Twin Flames, “Up in Flames”

Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER

The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, “Hidden in Plain Sight”

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, “Then”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race (series body of work)

Queer Eye, “Kiss the Sky”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Werq the World”

Top Chef (series body of work)

The Voice (series body of work) — WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under, “The Turnover Day”

Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”

Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Rate-A-Queen”

Welcome to Wrexham, “Up the Town?” — WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA — WINNER

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter the RamaVerse” — WINNER

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Boeing”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Sad Tale of Henry the Engine”

Saturday Night Live, “I’m Just Pete”

Saturday Night Live, “Bowen’s Straight”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

The Oscars — WINNER

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Freight Trains”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “February 11, 2024”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live!”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Josh Brolin” — WINNER

Squid Game: The Challenge, “War”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

The Eric Andre Show

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question — WINNER

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

After the Cut – the Daily Show

The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch

Shogun – the Making of Shōgun — WINNER

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Greatest Night in Pop

Jim Henson Idea Man — WINNER

Planet Earth III, “Freshwater”

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Welcome to Wrexham, “Goals”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beach Boys — WINNER

Jim Henson Idea Man

Planet Earth III, “Deserts and Grasslands”

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A., “Chapter Two: Soul Man”

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race (series body of work)

Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”

RuPaul’s Drag Race (series body of work)

The Voice, “Live Finale”

Welcome to Wrexham, “Giant Killers” — WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER

66th Grammy Awards

The Oscars

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank — WINNER

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

America’s Got Talent, “Finale Performances”

Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Elon Musk”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “April 8, 2024”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet” — WINNER

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden — WINNER

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Moscow Tools

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars — WINNER

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic — WINNER

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland” — WINNER

Jessie Gaskell, Written by

Conan O’Brien, Written by

Matt O’Brien, Written by

Mike Sweeney, Written by

How To With John Wilson, “How to Watch the Game”

John Wilson, Written by

Michael Koman, Written by

Allie Viti, Written by

Jim Henson Idea Man

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Jinx – Part Two, “Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here?”

Andrew Jarecki, Written by

Sam Neave, Written by

Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, “Scotland: My Mother’s Country”

Alan Connor, Written by

David Reilly, Written by

Christine Rose, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

Saturday Night Live