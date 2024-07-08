Christina Hall is finally addressing the comments about her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa‘s current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, looking similar to her. In an interview with People, Hall acknowledged the online discourse surrounding the two blonde HGTV stars.

“On social media, everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, they look so much alike,’ or ‘Wow, he has a type,'” Hall says in the interview. “Obviously we are both blonde, but we don’t really think that we look alike.”

In their most recent promotional video for their new show The Flip Off, Hall and Heather leaned into the remarks about their similar appearances.

The upcoming series stars Christina and new husband Josh Hall competing against Tarek and wife Heather, of Selling Sunset fame, to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain – “and the chance at bragging rights,” per the release.

The new show was teased a day before the official announcement by an Instagram video poking fun at Christina and Heather’s likeness. The women wore matching outfits and introduced themselves by each other’s names. The camera then pans to Tarek sitting in a chair in front of the two women.

Hall says the that the bit was inspired by fans’ comments, dating back to when Tarek and Heather first got together in 2019. “That was a play on that and just being funny — that’s kind of where that stemmed from,” she says.

Though Heather and Hall are now able to joke and co-star with one another, the two have had a history of conflict amid the combining of their two families. Seven months after Tarek and Heather got married in October 2021, Heather and Hall were seen in a heated argument during one of Hall and Tarek’s son Brayden’s soccer games.

Hall has since cleared that she and Heather are on good terms. “We’ve actually been close for a while,” she says. “We communicate about the kids all the time. She’s an amazing stepmom – the kids love her so much. People like to take drama and then spin it and act like no one’s getting along, but the reality is everyone’s gotten along for a really long time and co-parenting is very important to us.”

As far as drama goes, it all seems to be contained to social media. “Everything is actually boring,” she jokes, “which is great.”