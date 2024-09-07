Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

It’s been years since fans tuned into a new episode of Netflix‘s Hawkins, Indiana-set sci-fi drama Stranger Things, which raises plenty of questions, especially about the show’s future.

As production on the fifth season continues in Atlanta, some viewers may be wondering if this is really the last chapter of the wildly popular series from the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show’s potential return for a sixth season.

Has Stranger Things Been Renewed for Season 6?

No. Currently, Stranger Things has only been ordered for a fifth and final season over at Netflix. And considering the cast’s increasing age year-to-year, a story revolving around young teens isn’t as feasible as it once was with everyone getting older.

Is Stranger Things Season 5 the End of the Franchise?

Despite the flagship show’s impending end on the horizon, Stranger Things feels like a good example of a world worth building upon. Fans have seen this with the show’s various influences across other media ranging from video games to the West End production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. When it comes to the stage play, the story focuses on a young Jim Hopper (the role inhabited by David Harbour in the TV show), allowing room to explore previously untapped territory. Who is to say that further inspiration couldn’t strike to tell another fresh story from the universe on television?

What Would Stranger Things Season 6 Be About?

As we gear up for the conclusion of the stories set forth in the original Stranger Things series, we can’t imagine there will be too many loose threads left hanging by the end of Season 5. That being said, could different paths about where the franchise might be headed next be peppered into Season 5? Fans will have to wait and tune in to learn if that is the case, but it’s clear that supernatural creatures abound in the Upside Down leaving space for possible exploration.

Let us know what you think of the idea of Stranger Things returning for a sixth season in the comments section, below.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Premiere, 2025, Netflix