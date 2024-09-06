‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Reveals ‘Nostalgic’ Meaning Behind New Puzzle Board

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

The new era of Wheel of Fortune is just days away, and the show’s social media correspondent, Maggie Sajak, has been opening up about the meaning behind the new set.

Wheel of Fortune returns on Monday, September 9, with new host Ryan Seacrest taking over from legendary host Pat Sajak, who retired back in June after 40-plus years at the helm. Seacrest will join long-time letter-turner Vanna White on a brand new, sleek-looking set.

In a behind-the-scenes segment on Inside Edition, Pat’s daughter Maggie took fans on a tour of the new set, including a close-up look at the updated puzzle board. The new board features a shiny, golden border that is a throwback to the original 1980s design.

“It’s kind of an homage to the set of the 80s, which is where people got introduced to the show,” Maggie explained. “So I think there’s something really nostalgic about it, but a lot of really fresh, modern elements.”

Last Friday, August 30, Seacrest and White marked the new era at the Santa Monica Pier, where the iconic Santa Monica Ferris Wheel was transformed into a 130-foot-high Wheel of Fortune wheel. Maggie, who also works as a special correspondent for Inside Edition, was on hand at the event to chat with Seacrest and White.

Maggie asked White what the transition into the new era has been like so far, especially having worked with Pat for over 40 years. “It’s been smooth, actually,” White said. “You know, it’s hard a job, but [Seacrest’s] doing such a great job.”

Speaking to the American Idol host, Maggie said, “My dad said, ‘You’re not gonna find a better job, you’re never gonna find a better co-host.’ Was he right?”

“Yes, he was absolutely right,” Seacrest responded. “My hope is just to come in and play the game with everybody and have people watch at home and feel as comfortable as they did when [Pat and Vanna] were doing it together.”

Earlier this week, Seacrest told Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee the secret to making the show work is, “Don’t make any changes. Don’t touch it.”

“This show works,” he explained. “All I need to do is keep it moving. All we need to do is have fun every night. And I think if that’s what happens, this show continues for a long time.”