‘America’s Got Talent’: Who Made It to the Semifinals?

The final round of quarterfinals took place on Wednesday night’s (September 4) America’s Got Talent as the remaining ten acts awaited the results of the viewers’ votes to see if they’d advanced to the semi-finals.

One act that could take it easy was aerial duo Sebastián and Sonia, who received Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer on Tuesday (September 3), automatically sending them to the final.

That left ten other acts at the mercy of the fan vote, including 10-year-old singer Pranysqa Mishra, who impressed the judges back at the auditions singing Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High.” Heidi Klum was so taken by the performance that she hit her Golden Buzzer and sent Mishra through to the live shows.

In addition to Mishra, the other acts hoping to earn a spot in the semi-finals were dance group Brent Street, comedian Erica Rhodes, balancing duo Illya & Anastasia Strakhov, comedic magician Jonathan Burns, singer/guitarist Oscar Stembridge, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, musician Stephanie Rainey, vocal group L6, and comedy act Tonikaku.

Thankfully for Mishra, she received enough votes to advance to the semi-finals alongside Brent Street and Solange Kardinaly.

Tampa, Florida-based comedian Tonikaku was the first eliminated act of the evening, followed by acapella group L6. Next eliminated was Jonathan Burns, who’d previously appeared on Season 14 of AGT as a contortionist act. This was followed by the elimination of singer Stephanie Rainey.

Singer and guitarist Oscar Stembrige was the next act to be eliminated, leaving a Top 5 of Mishra, Brent Street, Solange Kardinaly, Erica Rhodes, and Ilya & Anastasiia Strakhov.

The tension mounted as Terry Crews gathered the five finalists on the stage. He first revealed that Mishra had advanced to the semi-finals, followed by Solange Kardinaly and, finally, Brent Street.

They join southern rockers Ashes & Arrows, dog duo Roni Sagi & Rhythm, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, singing janitor Richard Goodall, Canadian singer Alex Sampson, Korean magician Young-Min, drone act Sky Elements, 14-year-old singer Reid Wilson, singer Dee Dee Simon, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, and aerialist Kelsey Jane in the semi-finals.

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 Live Shows, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Results Shows, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC