Courtney Throne-Smith ((Melrose Place, Ally McBeal, According to Jim) and Stella Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Trust Me) play a mother and daughter in Lifetime’s timely new thriller He Slid Into Her DMs.

Ripped from the headlines, the original movie inspired by a true story centers on a 17-year-old social media influencer named Berni (Gregg) who develops a strong online following.

Berni appears to be having a dream senior year: popular, dating the captain of the basketball team, and NYU on the horizon. In reality, her world is imploding as she becomes obsessed with expanding her social media presence. So much so that her boyfriend Zack (Kane Parks, All American: Homecoming) breaks up with her over the time she spends on her phone. Then a friend betrays her behind her back. Added to her stresses. she feels the pressure to help her single mother Leah (Thorne-Smith) financially through her internet following.

Berni strikes up a friendship with Mason, an online fan, and agrees to sell him private photos. However, as teased in the trailer above shared first exclusively with TV Insider, things look to be turning deadly when Mason shows up on her doorstep. A gunshot is heard. Her mom Leah makes a tragic decision that ends up destroying Berni’s carefully crafted public image.

The movie, which is actress Alicia Coppola’s directorial debut, shines a light on how online and social media fame can bring tragic consequences and ignite real-life violence. Lifetime has proved to be a great starring vehicle for next-generation actresses like Gregg, daughter of Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey. Dia Nash, daughter of Niecy Nash-Betts, starred in Sister Wife Murder that premiered in July.

He Slid Into Her DMs premiere, September 28, 8/7c, Lifetime