Another Aussie smokeshow has joined Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, and we can already see the fan art from here.

AMC just announced that Nicholas Denton has been cast as the lead of their third series in their IU franchise, a drama focused on a secretive society called The Talamasca (which is also the show’s current working title). Overseen by Immortal Universe architect Mark Johnson and executive produced by Oscar-nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and c0-showrunner Mark Lafferty (Halt and Catch Fire), the six-episode season will focus on the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.

Per AMC’s release, Denton — who had bodices ripping all over Versailles as the Vicomte de Valmont in Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons — will star as Guy Anatole, who is “brilliant, handsome and sharp on the surface, but he’s always known his mind works a little differently.”

“On the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world,” the description continues.

According to the network, things get particularly Anne Rice-y when Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood and “falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold, and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.”

The Talamasca (working title) is slated for a 2025 premiere on AMC and AMC+ with production beginning next month in Manchester, England.

As IWTV and Mayfair Witches viewers know, the Talamasca has become quite the presence in both shows. In Vampire‘s second season, Justin Kirk popped up as Raglan James, the agent who first warned Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) about a sudden uptick in the vampire population and then fed him the info that revealed how Armand (Assad Zaman) had orchestrated Claudia’s (Delainey Hayles) execution in Paris.

And Tongayi Chirisa has been starring on Mayfair since its premiere as Ciprien Grieve, a Talamasca agent assigned to watch over on-off love interest and head witch in charge, Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario). Whether these folks will cross over into the new show remains to be seen, but you know they’ll at least be mentioned. Because let’s be real, these folks love an Easter Egg — today’s news even happens to drop on the exact date that Louis and Daniel’s titular “interview” went down in 1973.

Also… big props to this Redditor who may possess some Lestat-level telepathy powers, calling out Denton’s Immortal energy over seven months ago!

This isn’t Denton’s first time dealing with the unnatural, either. He also appeared in the 2015 Australian TV drama Glitch, about a small town where seven residents returned from the dead with no memory of ever meeting their demise. It’s currently streaming on Netflix, so curious fanpires can go get a look at what Denton brings to the table.

Anne Rice’s The Talamasca, Series Premiere, 2025, AMC, Streaming on AMC+