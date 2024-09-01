Rapper & ‘Big Brother’ Alum Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 — Fans Pay Tribute

Iconic rapper Fatman Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, has died after collapsing on stage during a performance in Connecticut on Friday, August 30. He was 53.

According to a Facebook post from Hamden, Connecticut Mayor Lauren Garrett, the “Be Faithful” rapper collapsed on stage halfway through his set at the Town Center Park on Friday and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Scoop’s manager, Michael Birch, confirmed the passing on Saturday morning (August 31), posting on his Instagram page, “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace.”

“I am honestly lost for words,” Birch continued in the caption. “You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today.”

Born on August 6, 1971, in New York City, Scoop had a sleeper hit in 1999 with his single “Be Faithful,” which had a revival in 2003 when it topped the charts in the United Kingdom and Ireland. His success in the UK led to him appearing as a mentor on the Channel 4 music reality series Chancers in 2004. He also appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA, which aired in the UK in 2015.

Scoop also had well-known features on Missy Elliott‘s 2005 single “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey‘s 2005 hit “It’s Like That.” Most recently, he appeared alongside rapper Tech N9ne on the single “No Popcorn,” released back in July.

Fans and stars paid tribute to Scoop following the news of his passing, with Elliott writing on X, “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten..️ pic.twitter.com/e4R9Z3inKd — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 31, 2024

Singer Ciara, who also featured on Elliott’s “Lose Control,” wrote, “Rest Easy at @FatmanScoop! You were truly one of the best voices in hip-hop! I’m so glad I got to experience your greatness! We will all miss you greatly.”

Rest Easy at @FatmanScoop! You were truly one of the best voices in hip-hop! I’m so glad I got to experience your greatness! We will all miss you greatly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IjFtIaajDK — Ciara (@ciara) August 31, 2024

Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock quoted one of Scoop’s most famous lyrics, writing, ““If you got a $100 dollar bill put your hands up.” I never had $100, but my hands ALWAYS stayed UP! RIP Fatman Scoop.”

“If you got a $100 dollar bill put your hands up.” I never had $100, but my hands ALWAYS stayed UP! RIP Fatman Scoop. ️ pic.twitter.com/YhWJqt8UnU — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) August 31, 2024

“If you were outside in the 90s in NYC, you couldn’t escape a Fatman Scoop mix,” wrote one fan. “He had us all shouting out our Zodiac signs and thinking we had to be at 233rd and White Plains. Just last week I was watching Save The Last Dance and thought, “These Scoop mixes saved this movie.””

Another added, “May his spirit rest in peace, while his infectious energy and music continue to move the world.”

“Dammit all!! #FatmanScoop was always on the lit factor, and I was hoping for the best when I heard about him last night. #RestInPower and your sound will never go away,” said another.

“My deepest sympathies goes out to the family of Fatman Scoop. I didn’t know him, but the impact he had on true hip-hop culture is immeasurable,” another added.