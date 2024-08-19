Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest is set to take over Wheel of Fortune for the upcoming 42nd season, and in anticipation, the show has created a backronym for its signature letter line-up of “RSTLNE.”

Wheel fans will be familiar with “RSTLNE” as the group of letters given to contestants who make it to the Bonus Round, as they are the most common letters featured in the puzzles. The contestant then gets to pick three consonants and a vowel before trying to solve the puzzle in ten seconds.

In a bit of fortunate branding, it turns out the first two letters of the grouping match up with Seacrest’s initials. With that in mind, the show has come up with a new meaning for the letters “RSTLNE,” which now stands for “Ryan Seacrest To Launch New Era.”

The clever wordplay was revealed in a Wheel of Fortune gift box presented to Seacrest and long-time letter turned Vanna White. The box also featured a bunch of Wheel branded merch, including a mug, socks, umbrella, coasters, a Vanna White Funko Pop Figure, and even a mini version of the iconic Wheel.

Seacrest shared a picture on his Instagram page of himself and White opening the box and staring at the mini Wheel. The American Idol host is also seen holding up the underside of the box lid, which features the “Ryan Seacrest To Launch New Era” catchphrase.

On Friday’s (August 16) edition of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the host spoke about his upcoming gig while his co-hosts opened the Wheel box and revealed the various branded merchandise.

“Huh, that worked out,” Seacrest quipped regarding the “RSTLNE” branding. “I feel like it’s kismet.”

Seacrest also played a voice clip of his niece opening the box, revealing, “Her favorite thing was the Vanna White doll.”

Season 42 is expected to premiere this fall, with Seacrest officially taking over as host from the legendary Pat Sajak, who retired back in June. However, Sajak isn’t quite done with Wheel just yet, as he will return to host for one last time for the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC, which is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2024.