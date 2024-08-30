Lee Daniels’ Spooky ‘Deliverance,’ ‘Inside the NFL’ Season Preview, ‘Serpent Queen’ Finale, ‘Fall Guy’ and More Movies Begin Streaming

Aaron Ricketts / Netflix

The Deliverance

Movie Premiere

Director Lee Daniels reunites with the Oscar-nominated Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) in an over-the-top horror film starring Day as struggling single mom Ebony Jackson, who confronts inner and actual demons when she moves the family (including Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as one of her sons) into a possessed home. Glenn Close chews the scenery as her colorful mother, with Mo’Nique as a feisty social worker and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as the exorcist who shows up to deliver Ebony and her nearest and dearest from evil.

Ryan Kang / NFL Films

Inside the NFL

Season Premiere 9/8c

With the start of the official NFL season less than a week away, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick brings his reputation (including eight Super Bowl rings) into the studio to join the team of football analysts for Season 48, the second on The CW. Host Ryan Clark welcomes Belichick for a season preview, alongside Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson and two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end Chris Long.

Starz

The Serpent Queen

Season Finale 8/7c

The period drama’s second season ends with Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) more desperate than ever, plotting bloodshed among those who’ve wronged her. Who’ll be left standing, and can anything prevent total war?

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Fall Guy

Streaming Premiere

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star in a robust action-comedy homage to the 1980s TV series, released in May, which was considered a box-office disappointment but should play well on the small screen in its streaming debut. An extended cut, with 20 minutes of new scenes, is also available for streaming. Also making their streaming debut: M. Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers on Max and Yorgos Lanthimos’s controversial Kinds of Kindness on Hulu, featuring Cannes Film Festival best-actor winner Jesse Plemons.

Adam Pretty / Getty Images

Paralympics

Ahmed Fareed hosts a prime-time special featuring excerpts from Wednesday’s opening ceremonies in Paris and highlights of the first two days of action (9/8c). Live coverage on USA Network begins at 5 am/ET with swimming and track & field qualifying heats and finals, with Team USA vs. Japan wheelchair rugby at 7:30 am/ET and Team USA vs. Germany women’s wheelchair basketball at 10 am/ET. Swimming finals air at 11:45 am/ET and track & field finals start at 1 pm/ET. All events are available for livestreaming and playback on Peacock.

