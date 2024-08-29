‘America’s Got Talent’: Did Reid Wilson & Journeyy Make It to Semifinals?

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Another ten acts were on the edge of their seats on Wednesday night’s (August 28) America’s Got Talent as they awaited the results of the viewers’ votes to see if they’d advanced to the semi-finals.

The one act that could relax for the evening was Oakland, California, singer Dee Dee Simon, who received Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer on Tuesday (August 27), automatically sending her to the final.

That left ten other acts at the mercy of the fan vote, including 14-year-old singer Reid Wilson, who wowed the judges back at the auditions with an impressive performance of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.” Howie Mandel was so blown away by the performance that he hit his Golden Buzzer and sent Wilson through to the live shows.

In addition to Wilson, the other acts hoping to earn a spot in the semi-finals were sideshow act Jelly Boy the Clown, 9-year-old singer Journeyy, aerialist Kelsey Jane, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, electric guitarist Maya Neelakantan, boy band Menudo, dance group Sabrina, magician Sam Huang, and country music duo The Reklaws.

Thankfully for Wilson, he received enough votes to advance to the semi-finals alongside Learnmore Jonasi and Kelsey Jane.

Canadian duo The Reklaws were the first eliminated act of the evening, followed by musician Maya Neelakantan. Japanese dance troupe Sabrina was next eliminated, followed by the danger act Jelly Boy the Clown.

Tawainese magician Sam Huang was the next to be eliminated, leaving a Top 5 of Reid, Jonasi, Jane, Menudo, and Journeyy.

The tension reached an all-time high as Terry Crews gathered the five finalists on the stage. He first revealed that Wilson had advanced to the semi-finals, with Mandel telling the 14-year-old, “When I pressed the Golden Buzzer, I felt it. We’re watching the blossoming of a new career.”

This was followed by Jane and Jonasi. They join southern rockers Ashes & Arrows, dog duo Roni Sagi & Rhythm, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, singing janitor Richard Goodall, Canadian singer Alex Sampson, Korean magician Young-Min, and drone act Sky Elements, who advanced in previous rounds.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the results, with many praising Wilson. Others reacted to the elimination of Journeyy, who was a favorite heading into the quarterfinals.

“Journey is an adorable and sweet kid, though his singing didn’t really impress me that much tonight,” wrote one fan on X.

“Journeyy is a cute kid. Fun personality. Like that he plays piano. But his voice, even for a young kid, is average. Apparently I’m in the minority on that opinion,” said another.

Another added, “Reid might be the best kid singer we’ve had on AGT he has a massive career ahead of him.”

“Let’s goooo REID! Kid is a prodigy! Never a doubt! Suck it haters!” said one commenter.

“Reid Wilson is ready to be the next rising star,” said another.

Another wrote, “So happy Learnmore is in the Top 5!!”

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 Live Shows, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Results Shows, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC