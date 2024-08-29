WWE Star Baron Corbin Dishes on Hanging With Taylor Swift & His Food Network Aspirations

Baron Corbin has gone from WWE developmental talent to a dependable veteran over the span of a decade. It’s a role the ex football player and boxer takes pride in as he continues to evolve as a performer. Corbin stepped back into his old stomping grounds of NXT and then took on a new tag team partner on SmackDown in Apollo Crews.

The former United States Champion and King of the Ring is proving to be a team player. He looks to make the most of his current opportunity. We caught up with Corbin to get his thoughts on the state of WWE today, meeting Taylor Swift, and aspirations of being a culinary TV personality.

How is it being this veteran in the locker room now?

Baron Corbin: It has been great. I’ve had a lot of fun in NXT again to just be creative. I really put myself out there. It was fun to have guys like Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, and Norman Smiley back me up. Fit [Finlay] is also down there, so getting to learn from them again, refreshing things, and stepping up and evolving to what I’m doing now was really important to me and my career. It was great.

How did that team with Apollo Crews happen?

To me it was wild. I showed up in Scotland [for SmackDown] and they told me I would run out and save Apollo that night. When they told me we were going to be a tag team, I was a little bit standoffish, to be honest. Coming from the Wolf Dogs with Bron Breakker. That was so good and fun. I was worried this team wouldn’t live up to that, but I think people are excited and having fun with that tag team. The fans are getting this new version of me and a fresh version of Apollo. It has been fun. I love Apollo. I think he is one of the best competitors. I look forward to seeing where the team goes.

We’ve seen a former teammate of yours Pat McAfee truly thrive and bring such great energy to the WWE shows. How has it been for you to see him in the fold?

It’s great. Him and Michael Cole have so much fun together. They are friends inside the work area and outside. Pat is just an enigma. Everything he touches can turn to gold. Getting to be in the ring with him at SummerSlam two years ago was amazing. Now watching him over at the broadcast team on Raw, he has been knocking it out of the park. He is wild. He is unpredictable. He may drive some people crazy, but you can’t stop listening to him.

You went viral with your photo with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game last season. What do you remember about that meeting and the response when you posted the pic?

It’s wild. The magnitude that she brings to everything and anything. It was awesome, but the biggest takeaway for me is when you are around her, she doesn’t act like a star. She acts like a normal amazing person. She is very sweet. As soon as I was introduced to her, she gives you a big hug. Then you’re like, “This is crazy. She is the biggest star on the planet right now.” To see someone so humble and how they carry themselves. In that way, it’s nice to see. It really teaches you that when people have an ego they shouldn’t. You look at how the biggest star in the world acts. You should be the same. It’s the same reason I say in our locker room that if Roman Reigns doesn’t have an ego, nobody on this roster should. He is the standard at the top.

We’ve seen Jason Kelce in a wrestling ring at WrestleMania. Do you see him or Travis Kelce in a WWE match?

I hope so. I hope when he is done playing he runs a tag match with me. It would be awesome. Maybe he can get his brother, and I can get Bron and we can form a badass group and who knows where it will go?

How would you compare Swifties to WWE fans?

They are similar. They are both diehards. If someone comes at Taylor, her whole army takes them down. The same happens when someone comes after a WWE superstar.

How would you describe the WWE backstage atmosphere right now?

It’s great. There is a lot of high morale. Guys are excited to see what the future holds. [Triple H] is always trying to figure out how he wants to elevate the show and company and is doing such a great job at that. He is really standing behind guys and giving them numerous chances to succeed. I think that’s important. I think a lot of the guys see a lot of hope in that.

You have a passion for grilling. Has the Food Network called yet?

Food Network needs to get on with it. I just want to do some shows where it’s like Beat Bobby Flay where I could be a host. It would be great to be on that show or MasterChef on Fox. There are a lot of opportunities out there. Hopefully, I can grab a seat at the table within that space soon.

WWE Bash in Berlin, 1/12c, August 31, Peacock

WWE SmackDown moves in its 8/7c Fridays timeslot from Fox to USA Network starting September 13.