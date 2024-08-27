Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’ Beats Colbert to Top Late Night Ratings Post-DNC

Fox News’ Gutfeld! hit the highest numbers across the late-night-show board last week following the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. Gutfeld! is hosted by Greg Gutfeld, who also co-hosts The Five.

According to Nielsen ratings, Gutfeld! brought in 1.65 million total average viewers and 293,000 viewers in the demo between Aug. 19 through Aug. 22. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert followed closely with 1.62 million total viewers and 287,000 demo viewers within the same time frame. Jimmy Kimmel Live! had 799,000 viewers and 170,000 demo viewers.

Earlier this year in April, Fox News announced that it had signed Gutfeld to a new, multi-year contract following the end of the first quarter after Gutfeld’s late night show ended with high viewership among viewers age 25-54, trailing behind Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon‘s shows, respectively. Gutfeld! blends humor and conservative political satire with a news-focused panel discussion and has being airing since 2021.

“Since joining the network in 2007, Fox News has given me the freedom to be unabashedly myself and, in turn, deliver a distinct experience for our audience,” said Gutfeld in a statement released by the network. “There aren’t many platforms that allow his type of creative independence and I’m proud to be a part of Suzanne’s team,” he said, referring to Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott.

“Greg is a true original whose trademark political and cultural commentary, humor, and gifted writing has deeply connected and grown with our audience for more than 17 years,” said Scott in a statement. “Upon launching Gutfeld! three years ago, he rapidly disrupted the status quo to become the most-watched host in the genre with more viewers tuning in to his show than any other late-night program on television.”

Also according to Nielsen, this year’s Democratic National Convention averaged 26.2 million viewers across 15 broadcast and cable networks. The Republican National Convention had 25.38 million viewers. MSNBC drew the largest audience for any single network at the start of the conventions, with 6.53 million viewers, ahead of ABC with 4.23 million viewers, CNN with 3.94 million viewers, and NBC at 3.01 million.

