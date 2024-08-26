After the longstanding feud between two of TV’s most formidable fashion experts, former What Not to Wear costars Stacy London and Clinton Kelly, came to an end, it was only a matter of time before they combined their powers once again, and now is that time.

Amazon announced that the duo will star and executive produce an 8-episode streaming series called Wear Whatever the F You Want together. The show is described as a “new style transformation show, giving people the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want. Over the course of a couple of days, they will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime.”

That doesn’t sound too far off the mark from what they previously did on What Not to Wear. In that show, which ran from 2003 to 2013 on TLC, the duo would ambush an unsuspecting fashion victim who’s been turned into the style authorities by their friend or family member, and teach them what styles worked for them … and how to shop for themselves within that taste profile.

However, the on-screen duo themselves explained the difference between then and now. In a joint statement from London and Clinton, they said of the new show news, “The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms—because there are no more norms! However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

The news comes nearly a year after the two publicly put their decade-long feud to an end.

In September 2023, they appeared together on Today with Hoda & Jenna and explained the reason they didn’t get along near the end of their series run (and what brought them back together).

“When you grow up a little bit – and we did grow up together on television – there was a lot of points of pride that I don’t think either of us were willing to cop to,” London said.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact,” Kelly added.