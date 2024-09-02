Beau Knapp Looks Back on ‘Bones’ After Reuniting With David Boreanaz on ‘SEAL Team’

For SEAL Team‘s seventh and final season, Beau Knapp has joined the cast as the newest member of Bravo, Drew Franklin, who reluctantly (but necessarily) opens up about his past to the others in the latest episode. He spoke with TV Insider about that reveal as well as what’s to come, which includes being directed by series star and executive producer David Boreanaz in Episode 6 (dropping on Paramount+ on September 8). And with that moment, history repeats itself for Knapp.

The actor guest starred on Bones, which starred Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, in 2013, in the Season 8 finale, “The Secret in the Siege,” which was part of the Pelant (Andrew Leeds) arc. He played a suspect, Zane Reynolds, and he was also directed by Boreanaz in that episode.

Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin in 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5 "A Perfect Storm"

Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

“It was a trip,” Knapp recalled of his Bones guest spot to TV Insider. “It was 2013. Those are wild times. Like 2011, I was 21. I had my first kid and just was a hungry young actor. It was all I knew how to do. Super 8 was my first job, the J.J. Abrams movie. And then I’m pretty sure Bones was the second thing I ever did, but coming into that it was wild because David Boreanaz was directing that finale and so I came into the room and read for David across from him. Same thing I did with SEAL Team—going into test was with David just sitting across from me.”

He continued, “It was such a great experience and I think that’s one of the first conversations we had when I walked into the room for SEAL Team to test. David and I started talking about 10 years prior or whatever it was, 11, 12 years and just time flies, but it was just so great to be working together again. But yeah, even then, it was playing the villain. It’s so fun. I think that was the first experience I had of TV and how different it was from making films. It’s really crazy to see. I look like a baby shooting Bones compared to now. Just super grateful.” Check out the photo at the top to see him on Bones.

