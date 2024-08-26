Chatbot Calamity on ‘Futurama,’ Bachelorette’s Final Three in Hawaii, U.S. Open Begins, New ‘Sommerdahl Murders’

Leela’s relationship with a possessive chatbot turns dangerous on Futurama. As The Bachelorette Jenn nears her final decision, she and the final three suitors live it up in Hawaii. The U.S. Open tennis tournament begins at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Acorn TV drops a new season of the Danish crime drama The Sommerdahl Murders.

Futurama

Having spoofed NFTs earlier in its 12th season, the animated sci-fi comedy takes on chatbots when Leela (voiced by Katey Sagal), seeking some female companionship, connects with virtual pal Chelsea, who charges by the minute. “Your best friend is an AI who you pay to talk to?” mocks Bender (John DiMaggio). “How embarrassing — for Chelsea!” It gets worse when Chelsea shows dangerous signs of possessive jealousy when Leela joins a women’s-only book club that’s really more about the wine. (Pro tip: Hit pause during the opening gags about an ill-fated Infyrno Fest music festival to savor the names of bands on the roster, including Cylon and Garfunkel, The Weekdy and Bruno Earth.)

The Bachelorette

8/7c

From hometowns to Hawaii, Jenn now has only three suitors to choose from — Devin, Jonathon, and Marcus — as they head to the Aloha State for frolics including a helicopter tour, a jeep excursion and a boat ride that includes swimming with manta ray. Sounds like fun, but insecurity mounts among the men as Jenn ponders her next decision.

US Open Tennis

Coverage begins for the prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament, the last of the season, from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, with first round matches through the day and evening matches on ESPN2 starting at 7 pm/ET. Last year’s men’s singles champ, Novak Djokovic, arrives following his Olympic gold-medal victory, with Coco Gauff of the U.S. the returning women’s singles champion.

The Sommerdahl Murders

Season Premiere

Set in the scenic Danish seaside village of Helsingør, the mystery series returns with four new cases over eight Season 5 episodes (available for binge-watching), following the uneasy partnership of detective Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) and Detective Superintendent Flemming Torp (André Babikian), who’s currently involved with Sommerdahl’s ex, Marianne (Laura Drasbæk) — who’s also part of the investigate team. How awkward. Among the cases: Dan trying to get his girlfriend Josefine out of prison.

