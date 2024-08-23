US Open Tennis 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Coco Gauff of the U.S. serves against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the U.S. Open on Thursday, September 7, 2023
The final Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, the US Open, begins play at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, on Monday, August 26.

Can reigning champion Coco Gauff (pictured above) bounce back after a difficult summer that included an early exit from Wimbledon and a disappointing Olympic tournament? Gauff is seeded No. 3 at the US Open.

Gauff’s repeat bid will be challenged by No. 1 seed Iga Świątek, 2024 Olympic bronze medal winner and current French Open champion. Other title hopefuls include Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner might be the top seed on the men’s side, but No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz might be the man to beat after claiming both the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

News recently broke of Sinner’s positive drug test, but he will not be suspended.

After losing to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the gold medal final at the Olympics. Djokovic, seeded second, is looking for a record 25th Grand Slam Singles title.

Other top contenders include No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 8 seed Casper Ruud, plus Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov.

Early rounds begin Monday on ESPN and ESPN2, which air daily matches through the tournament. ESPN+ also streams all live action from multiple courts daily. ABC airs Round of 16 Labor Day weekend matches on Sunday, September 1, and for the first time will have coverage of the men’s singles championship match on Sunday, Sept. 8.

All Times Eastern/Central.

Monday, August 26
Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN
7/6c: First Round, ESPN & ESPN2

Tuesday, August 27
Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN
7/6c: First Round, ESPN

Wednesday, August 28
Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN
7/6c: Second Round, ESPN & ESPN2

Thursday, August 29
Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN
6/5c: Second Round, ESPN2

Friday, August 30
Noon/11a c: Third Round, ESPN
6/5c: Third Round, ESPN2

Saturday, August 31
11a/10a c: Third Round, ESPN2
7/6c: Third Round, ESPN2

Sunday, September 1
11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN
3/2c: Round of 16, ABC
6/5c: Round of 16, ESPN2

Monday, September 2
11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN
7/6c: Round of 16, ESPN2

Tuesday, September 3
Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN

Wednesday, September 4
Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN

Thursday, September 5
3/2c: Mixed Doubles Final, ESPN2
7/6c: Women’s Semifinals, ESPN

Friday, September 6
Noon/11a c: Women’s Doubles Championship, ESPN2
3/2c: Men’s Semifinal 1, ESPN
7/6c: Men’s Semifinal 2, ESPN

Saturday, September 7
Noon/11a c: Men’s Doubles Championship, ESPN3
4/3c: Women’s Championship, ESPN

Sunday, September 8
1/noon c: Men’s Championship Pre-Show, ABC
2/1c: Men’s Championship, ABC
8:30/7:30c: Men’s Championship (Encore), ESPN2

