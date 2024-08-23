US Open Tennis 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks
The final Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, the US Open, begins play at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, on Monday, August 26.
Can reigning champion Coco Gauff (pictured above) bounce back after a difficult summer that included an early exit from Wimbledon and a disappointing Olympic tournament? Gauff is seeded No. 3 at the US Open.
Gauff’s repeat bid will be challenged by No. 1 seed Iga Świątek, 2024 Olympic bronze medal winner and current French Open champion. Other title hopefuls include Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng.
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner might be the top seed on the men’s side, but No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz might be the man to beat after claiming both the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.
News recently broke of Sinner’s positive drug test, but he will not be suspended.
After losing to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the gold medal final at the Olympics. Djokovic, seeded second, is looking for a record 25th Grand Slam Singles title.
Other top contenders include No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 8 seed Casper Ruud, plus Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov.
Early rounds begin Monday on ESPN and ESPN2, which air daily matches through the tournament. ESPN+ also streams all live action from multiple courts daily. ABC airs Round of 16 Labor Day weekend matches on Sunday, September 1, and for the first time will have coverage of the men’s singles championship match on Sunday, Sept. 8.
One step closer.
The US Open men’s singles draw is out! pic.twitter.com/gM38w7oapj
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024
All Times Eastern/Central.
Monday, August 26
Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN
7/6c: First Round, ESPN & ESPN2
Tuesday, August 27
Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN
7/6c: First Round, ESPN
Wednesday, August 28
Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN
7/6c: Second Round, ESPN & ESPN2
Thursday, August 29
Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN
6/5c: Second Round, ESPN2
Friday, August 30
Noon/11a c: Third Round, ESPN
6/5c: Third Round, ESPN2
Saturday, August 31
11a/10a c: Third Round, ESPN2
7/6c: Third Round, ESPN2
The stage is set!
The US Open women’s singles draw is out. pic.twitter.com/B8Y8xSMO3A
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024
Sunday, September 1
11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN
3/2c: Round of 16, ABC
6/5c: Round of 16, ESPN2
Monday, September 2
11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN
7/6c: Round of 16, ESPN2
Tuesday, September 3
Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
Wednesday, September 4
Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
Thursday, September 5
3/2c: Mixed Doubles Final, ESPN2
7/6c: Women’s Semifinals, ESPN
Friday, September 6
Noon/11a c: Women’s Doubles Championship, ESPN2
3/2c: Men’s Semifinal 1, ESPN
7/6c: Men’s Semifinal 2, ESPN
Saturday, September 7
Noon/11a c: Men’s Doubles Championship, ESPN3
4/3c: Women’s Championship, ESPN
Sunday, September 8
1/noon c: Men’s Championship Pre-Show, ABC
2/1c: Men’s Championship, ABC
8:30/7:30c: Men’s Championship (Encore), ESPN2