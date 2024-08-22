“This is Dr. Frasier Crane. I’m listening.” How much do you love hearing those words from Kelsey Grammer? Yes, he’s back on the radio in Frasier Season 2, and the trailer offers a look at the Seattle-themed episode.

Frasier returns on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 19, with two episodes. The rest of the season will drop weekly. The revival sees Frasier in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships, and—with hope— finally fulfill an old dream or two. The aforementioned Seattle-themed episode will see him return to his radio roots at KACL.

And as the trailer shows, it’s so good to have him back there. The new video offers a look at some of the comedic moments to come back in Boston as well. There’s surely fun to be had at whatever gathering is going on at Frasier’s apartment, there’s an 18 lb. expensive ham, and more. Plus, Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) seems ready to join a girls night, admitting, “Haven’t had one of those in a while. it’s usually just me and those two grumpy Muppets over there.” Watch the trailer above.

As for what brings Frasier back to Seattle, he “feels like he has some unfinished business there,” executive producer Joe Cristalli previously told TV Insider. “We knew we wanted to see Gil [Edward Hibbert], ‘Bulldog’ [Dan Butler], and Roz [Peri Gilpin]. We wanted to find an organic reason for him to go to Seattle and see McGinty’s again. He’s there to help Roz with a tribute special to [radio station] KACL.”

In addition to Grammer, Frasier stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David. In addition to Gilpin, Butler, and Hibbert, Season 2 guest stars include Dan Butler (Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe), Edward Hibbert (Gil Chesterton), Rachel Bloom (Phoebe), Yvette Nicole Brown (Olivia’s sister), Greer Grammer (Roz’s daughter Alice), Patricia Heaton (Holly), Harriet Sansom Harris (Bebe Glazer), and Amy Sedaris (Dr. “Doc” Stathos).

Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. Legendary director James Burrows returns to direct two episodes. The series is filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Frasier, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, September 19, Paramount+