Filming is officially underway on Frasier Season 2 at Paramount+. The streaming platform confirmed on May 9 that Peri Gilpin will return in her iconic role of Roz Doyle in the new season following his appearance in Season 1. Gilpin will appear as a recurring guest star.

Kelsey Grammer is all giddy smiles as he rides a bike down the Paramount lot to the Frasier soundstage in the video teaser announcing the beginning of production (below). He must be pleased that the legendary James Burrows is coming back to direct two episodes in the new season!

Produced by CBS Studios, Frasier’s sophomore season will return to film in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and — with hope — finally fulfill an old dream or two. A Frasier Season 2 premiere date will be announced at a later time.

The comedy also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier’s son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew.

Frasier is written and executive produced by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions .

Frasier Season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+. In it, longtime Frasier fans will find highlights such as Bebe Neuwirth‘s return as Lilith and more nostalgic comedy goodness. David Hyde Pierce, who starred in the original series as Niles Crane with Grammer, is not involved in the reboot. Both Pierce and Neuwirth can be seen together in Julia Seasons 1 and 2 on Max.

The new iteration of Frasier first premiered on October 12, 2023 and was renewed for Season 2 in February 2024.

Frasier, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+