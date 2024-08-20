It’s been 25 years since The Sopranos made their debut on HBO and in celebration of the anniversary, the cabler has announced the premiere date for WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos along with unveiling an official trailer.

The two-part documentary, which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, comes from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney. The docuseries will debut on Saturday, September 7 at 8pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

As teased in the trailer, above, Sopranos creator David Chase and the cast are reflecting on the cultural phenomenon of the show and how it remains a touchstone for prestige television. Together, they delve into the psyche of Chase, shining a light on his career and life, while also offering a glimpse into his work.

Sitting in a replica of Dr. Melfi’s (Lorraine Bracco) office, Gibney puts Chase in Tony Sopranos’ (James Gandolfini) seat to unpack his creative process and the deeper connections between his own life and his characters. Along with stars Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, and Steven Van Zandt, the documentary will also feature writers and producers from behind the scenes of HBO’s enduring drama.

Among those featured participants are Robin Green, Chris Albrecht, Carolyn Strauss, Alik Sakharov, Terence Winter, and Frank Rezulli. Additionally, archival interviews with Nancy Marchand, James Gandolfini, and Tony Sirico will also be included.

Other highlights teased in the trailer are plenty of archival material including early auditions, behind-the-scenes footage, and candid conversations about the creative process behind the Emmy-winning series. You won’t want to miss it! Part 1 of the docuseries will kick off at 8pm ET/PT and run until 9:15pm ET/PT, with Part 2 airing directly after at 9:20 pm ET/PT and running until 10:45pm ET/PT. Check out the trailer, above, and stay tuned for more as we approach the docuseries’ premiere.

WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos, Premieres Saturday, September 7, 8pm ET/PT, HBO and Max