We know that the FBI nearly always get its man—or woman—and it’s especially true for the New York Bureau folks on CBS’s FBI this season.

In the Season 6 premiere, Special Agent Trevor Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin) was killed in a restaurant men’s room by Hakim Siran (Antwayn Hopper), a Somalian terrorist whose team had just bombed a bus and who made him as law enforcement after Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane) encouraged him to go undercover despite not having done it for a long time. Hakim had escaped and left the country, but a guilt-ridden Wallace had kept him on her radar and towards the end of the season believed him to back in the States.

Kane talks about Wallace’s emotional state as the fraught season finale approaches and whether she’ll be the one who finally takes the terrorist who’s been haunting her down.

Tiffany’s emotional state has been precarious since the death of Hobbs and Hakim’s escape. How is she doing when the season finale opens?

Katherine Renee Kane: Tiffany felt a sense of vindication after finding out that Hakim may have actually reentered NYC, as was her hunch throughout Episode 8 (“Phantom”). Despite this, she has also realized that there is a lot of work she needs to do, not only to continue to fulfill her expectations at work, but also to maintain a level of mental health and start healing.

Is she still distracted and hobbled by this open case?

Tiffany expresses to Scola in Episode 9 (“Best Laid Plans”) that she is seeing a very good therapist. Though she will certainly not lose sight of the target on Hakim’s back, she has definitely been able to focus on other cases.

Has she been keeping track of Hakim on her own?

Tiffany went rogue in following her hunch before. Since then I feel she is more or less resigned to letting Hakim come to her, if for no other reason than for the security of her position at 26 Fed, as her aggressive nature came very close to benching her, if not putting her job in jeopardy.

Where is the case in “Ring of Fire,” the season’s final episode? Is this when the team takes him and fellow terrorists down for good?

The case goes to all new heights. But if you’re asking will we catch our man, you’ll have to wait and see.

What can you tell us about Tiffany’s role in any attempted takedown?

You can bet she’s not going to sit on the sidelines, though her actions may cause a lot of questions, even for her.

Has the case changed her? Will Special Agent Tiffany Wallace evolve in any way next season?

She has definitely not left this chapter unscathed. That would be almost impossible. I think the lasting effects are yet to be fully realized, but I am always fighting, along with Tiffany, for her continued healing and growth. How that will happen is yet to be seen.

FBI, Season 6 Finale, Tuesday, May 21, 8/7c, CBS