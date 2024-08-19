It’s been more than a year since viewers joined an unsuspecting Ronald Gladden for Jury Duty, a hidden camera series in which 11 out of the 12 jurors are actors.

The unexpected comedy hit from Amazon’s Freevee put civilian Gladden at the center of the joke. But it was never cruel as the show quickly won viewers over with its display of kindness as Gladden tended to his eclectic fellow jurors with patience and warmth.

The show was such a success it earned four Emmy nominations, one of which was for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show also highlighted a stellar performance from James Marsden, who played an over-the-top version of himself. But will Jury Duty return for a second season? It’s a question that still lingers. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about a potential Jury Duty return so far.

Has Jury Duty Been Renewed for Season 2?

Freevee and Prime Video haven’t officially renewed Jury Duty for Season 2, but they also haven’t canceled the series.

Would the Same Cast Return for Jury Duty Season 2?

A second season of Jury Duty would likely not feature the same cast to keep whoever is at the center of the season from figuring out that they’re being tricked. If everyone from the jury returned, whoever took Gladden’s spot would certainly be suspicious.

What Would Jury Duty Season 2 Be About?

If the show were to return for Season 2, it’s unclear if it would center around a jury again or not. There’s a possibility if the show returns that the premise would shift focus to something else. After all, if the subject at the center of the season found themself on an eclectic jury, they might become suspicious.

Would Ronald Gladden Return for Jury Duty Season 2?

Gladden signed a two-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios in late 2023, which included producing, developing, and starring in a range of content.

“Words cannot express how excited I am to officially be a part of the Amazon family,” Gladden had said at the time. “Jury Duty was a remarkable experience for me, and one that introduced me to so many creative and inspiring people. I’m now looking forward to utilizing those new relationships to develop projects for Amazon MGM Studios.” The intent with Gladden’s deal was to continue creating content that promotes kindness and inspires joy.

There are no shows or projects currently tied to Gladden, but considering the secrecy that goes into making a show like Jury Duty, we wouldn’t anticipate any teaser announcements until the season was filmed.

What do you think? Will there be another season of Jury Duty? Weigh in on the possibility in the comments section, below.

Jury Duty, Season 1, Streaming now, Freevee