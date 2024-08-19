‘The View’ Panelist Ana Navarro Gets Emotional About Hosting at DNC

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View‘s Ana Navarro has reacted to news that she will be one of the co-hosts of the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off today, Monday, August 19, from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Navarro, who has been a strong supporter of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in recent years, shared a video to social media, where she expressed her excitement over her participation in the event.

“I’m so happy I can finally share this news; I’m going to be the host of Night 2 of the DNC,” the CNN political commentator said. “Every night, the DNC’s gonna have a different host. Night 1, when Joe Biden speaks, it will be Tony Goldwyn. Night 2, when Doug Emhoff and the Obamas speak, it will be me.”

In addition, Mindy Kaling is set to host Night 3 when Harris’ running mate Tim Walz speaks, and Kerry Washington will host Night 4 when Harris speaks and officially accepts the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to me,” Navarro added about being a DNC host. “I’m a little refugee girl who fled communism, who fled Nicaragua at the age of eight, found freedom, found opportunity, found a home in America, and for me to have the chance to stand on that stage and help my girl, Kamala, make history and become the Democratic nominee, it’s just such a mind-blowing moment.”

She continued, “I hope you will be part of this celebration of democracy, I hope you will tune in, I hope you will join in the excitement.”

Navarro went viral over the weekend when she shared an Instagram post showing a list titled “Things I Trust More Than Trump,” which included things like “Flint, Michigan tap water,” “Bill Cosby as a bartender,” and “a Casey Anthony daycare.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

In the post, which has racked up almost 100,000 likes, Navarro added her own entries to the list, including “a movie-role from Harvey Weinstein,” “Invitation to Church from Tom Cruise,” “Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer,” and “JD Vance alone on my living room couch.”

You can watch Navarro’s DNC announcement video above.