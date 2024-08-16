Members of the Ton can breathe a sigh of relief as Jonathan Bailey confirms his return for Bridgerton‘s upcoming fourth season at Netflix.

The actor dropped by Good Morning America on Friday, August 16 to discuss his recent work, including his Emmy-nominated role in the limited series Fellow Travelers. While sitting with the GMA team, they couldn’t help but ask the actor, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the series, if he’d be back for the upcoming installment.

“Well, I look forward to reading the scripts,” he teased before adding, “No, I mean we’re gonna follow the stories. The thing about Bridgerton that is so brilliant is that there’s so many different ways you can fall in love as humans, and that’s what the show will explore, and obviously being the older brother, I’m gonna be there to support the youngsters as we go.”

If that wasn’t confirmation enough of Bailey’s return, he added, “I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning, so I’m really excited. And Luke Thompson is gonna be stunning. And who knows who his love interest is gonna be?”

Season 4 of the series will shift focus to the second-eldest brother of the Bridgerton family, Benedict (Thompson), as previously announced by Netflix. It is unclear who will portray his love interest at this time, but in author Julia Quinn’s books upon which the series is based, Benedict’s match is Sophie Beckett. Their love story unfolds in the third book of Quinn’s series, An Offer From a Gentleman.

“Benedict’s full of wonder and joy,” Bailey continued about his onscreen brother. “He’s the beating heart of the family. It should be brilliant. Can’t wait!”

As fans will recall, Bailey led Season 2 alongside his onscreen love, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Bridgerton (formerly Sharma). In Season 3, it was revealed the couple would welcome their first baby, so here’s to hoping that will be incorporated into their Season 4 storyline. Only time will tell for certain. Stay tuned for more on Bridgerton‘s fourth season as new details emerge, and let us know what you think about Bailey’s return in the comments section, below.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix