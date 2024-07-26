[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from the Bridgerton books.]

Bridgerton‘s fourth season has its next lead! Netflix announced Luke Thompson‘s Benedict will step up as the leading sibling in the upcoming chapter, which leaves us wondering, who will be next after him?

Although Bridgerton isn’t technically renewed for Season 5 quite yet, the show’s continued success makes it a likely candidate for renewal. Now that we know Benedict will be the focus of Season 4, this leaves two main contenders for Season 5’s lead: the Bridgerton sisters, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd).

While previous seasons would have led us to believe that Eloise would be the obvious next candidate, the expansion of Francesca’s story onscreen in Season 3 has made that case less certain. As fans will recall, Season 3 shook things up by presenting Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story before Benedict’s story, shifting the order of Julia Quinn’s books.

Now that we’re gearing up for Benedict’s chapter, will Eloise be next? That would restore the proper order of Quinn’s books. Her story, as told in To Sir Phillip, With Love, is the fifth installment in the book series, with Francesca following in her footsteps with When He Was Wicked. Technically, both Eloise and Francesca’s book love interests have been introduced in the series through Chris Fulton‘s Sir Phillip Crane and Masali Baduza‘s Michaela Stirling.

For those who may have missed the vibe between Francesca and her husband John Stirling’s (Victor Alli) cousin, Michaela, the new character will become Francesca’s love interest after John. Unfortunately, John dies just a few short years into their marriage in Quinn’s novel. It’s unclear if the show will follow suit, but Francesca’s clear draw to Michaela is meant to mimic her love for the character’s book love, Michael Stirling.

Who do you think Bridgerton will focus on in the possible fifth season? Let us know your thoughts, and stay tuned for any potential news about a Season 5 order from Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix