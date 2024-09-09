It’s almost time to head back to the seedier side of the Sooner State as Tulsa King returns for its second season at Paramount+ next month.

The streamer has revealed the first look at the Sylvester Stallone-anchored crime dramedy, and it looks to pick up right where the show left off.

Here’s what we know about Tulsa King Season 2 so far.

When is Tulsa King Season 2 premiering?

The sophomore season of the series will debut on the streamer on Sunday, September 15 and drop new episodes weekly each Sunday until November 3.

Who stars in Tulsa King Season 2?

Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, an Invernizzi family capo who is sent to start a new life in Tulsa after spending a quarter century behind bars for the underboss (who he got revenge against in Season 1). Also returning for Season 2 are Martin Starr as Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman, a pot-selling guru and hacker in Dwight’s team; Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell, Dwight’s driver; Max Casella as Armand “Manny” Truisi, the former family soldier who joins Dwight’s crew; Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, a bartender who work for Dwight; and Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux, a horse ranch owner who takes a shine to him after Stacey turns on him.

Promoted to series regulars for Season 2 are Tatiana Zappardino as Tina, Dwight’s once-estranged daughter and Anabella Sciorra, who stars as Dwight’s younger sister Joanne. New to Tulsa King Season 2 are Frank Grillo, who portrays Kansas City mobster Bill Bevilaqua, Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, a territorial businessman, and Rich Ting as Jackie Ming. And, last but definitely not least, country singer Jelly Roll will make a cameo in the new season, and his unreleased song “Get By” from his second album is featured in the Season 2 trailer.

Where did Tulsa King Season 1 leave off?

The first season concluded with Dwight being arrested for bribery by Stacy, who used the flash drive he gave her to Chickie’s bank account as evidence. This was after his casino was successfully opened, and Bodhi managed to swipe all of Waltrip’s money, after which Dwight killed the leader of the Black Macadams. The best news was that he reconciled with estranged daughter Tina.

What will happen in Tulsa King Season 2?

The trailer (embedded above) indicates that Dwight will indeed face those federal bribery charges and face a stiff bond from the court of $3 million — but it’ll be no trouble for him, apparently, as he returns to his crew to get back to work. The problem comes, though, when the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman threaten the crew — plus, Dwight has problems to reckon with back in New York.

What else is there to know about Tulsa King Season 2?

A few months after Tulsa King was renewed for Season 2, Terence Winter, who co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan, resigned as showrunner due to what was called “creative differences” at the time. Later, Sheridan revealed the difference of opinion to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “My stories have a very simple plot that is driven by the characters as opposed to characters driven by a plot — the antithesis of the way television is normally modeled. I’m really interested in the dirty of the relationships in literally every scene. But when you hire a room that may not be motivated by those same qualities — and a writer always wants to take ownership of something they’re writing — and I give this directive and they’re not feeling it, then they’re going to come up with their own qualities. So for me, writers rooms, they haven’t worked.” Winter was rehired as the series’ headwriter, with Sheridan supervising and Craig Zisk serving as director and executive producer.

Tulsa King, Season 2 premiere, September 15, Paramount+