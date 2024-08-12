The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will take place one day later than planned due to the Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. MTV has also announced the first slate of performers, which includes Chappell Roan in her first major awards show performance.

The 2024 VMAs will air live from the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, September 11 at 8/7c on MTV. The Presidential debate is set to take place on Tuesday, September 10 on ABC with simulcasts on other broadcast networks.

The awards show will be available to watch in 150+ countries globally. In observance of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, MTV will again support the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11.

Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro are the first round of artists announced for the 2024 VMAs performers. Additional performers, presenters and special guests to be revealed in the coming weeks. A host of the annual awards show has not yet been announced.

The 2024 VMAs nominations were announced on August 6. Taylor Swift leads with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter (six each), Megan Thee Stallion and SZA (five each), LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims (four each). Roan is a first-time nominee this year, nominated in two categories including Best New Artist.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the “Video of the Year” award, Presented by Burger King, by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 30. Voting for “Best New Artist,” Presented by DraftKings will remain active into show. Social categories to be announced at a later date.

Trump previously said he wouldn’t debate Harris but has since signaled that he would participate. Assuming all goes according to plan, the presidential candidates will debate on September 10 on ABC.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Wednesday, September 11, 8/7c, MTV