‘The Anonymous’: Nina Twine on ‘Traitors’ Creators’ New Show & ‘Survivor’ Legend Mom’s Advice

It pays to be dishonest on USA Network’s The Anonymous, a new social competition series from Studio Lambert, the producers behind The Traitors and The Circle. This game of deception starts out with 12 players who have to maintain two identities. One in the real world and another in anonymous mode. These participants from varying walks of life must coexist in the Square House and Round House while also working together to raise the winning pot of up to $100,000.

Guiding them along the way is a smart-talking AI host named “DANI,” the Digital Anonymous Network Interface. Outside the visibility of the others, each has its own private underground hideouts. There they’ll mask identities behind a unique handle, given the freedom of giving their hot takes on their fellow contestants. The one who can remain hidden as they overcome challenges, backstabbing, manipulating, and alliance formations walks away with the cold hard cash.

This kind of reality show environment is nothing new for Alanna “Nina” Twine, Survivor alum in Australia and daughter of two-time Survivor champ Sandra Diaz-Twine. She’ll join the field along with other familiar faces including the infamous Fyre Festival event producer Andy King and Big Brother winner Xavier E. Prather. We caught up with Twine on entering The Anonymous chat.

What were your first impressions when you heard about the game?

Nina Twine: Listening to the description of the game in all honesty, I was confused but very intrigued. I thought that I would love to figure it out. I love puzzles. I loved them since I was young thanks to my mother. I was like,” This sounds like a really cool puzzle I would love to solve.

How was it walking into the Square House and Round House?

Seeing the layout, I’m not going to lie. From a competitive standpoint, I can literally see everyone all day. I can know who they are talking to and what they are doing. Square House, it’s a little harder because there are many nooks and crannies. From a personal standpoint, this is a dream. Other than a museum, I had never been to a place like this. The architecture was incredible. I don’t know how long it took to make, but it was a beautiful space I had never been before.

How do you compare this environment to Survivor?

It was a welcome change. I don’t have to sit there being dirty all day, hungry, thirsty, and in the heat. I can get shade and make coffee if I want to. One of those things really intriguing to me because of my experience, hunger, tiredness, all of that was a huge factor in how you played the game. Here, while it’s still a factor. You’re stressed. You overeat or may undereat. Your sleep isn’t always the best. However, if I’m hungry, I can get some food. I don’t have to worry about that.

Did you talk to Mom about strategy and mindset before you went in?

Any opportunity I have an opportunity to play an amazing game, I talk to my mom. The only difference is I kind of bounce my ideas off of her if that makes sense. I don’t mind getting her input. A lot of people forget we are two different people. We go about things in two different ways. I love to get other people’s perspectives. I want to adapt that to my own train of thought and how to execute things. She is so intense and passionate about games that sometimes it can be overwhelming. So I have to limit her. Thankfully, I haven’t lived with her since I was 18. I can say, “Hey, how about we have a 30-minute phone call?” Then I can let her go if it gets overwhelming, She is so insightful. I would never not want to talk about things with her, but I just need a break sometimes because she gets so excited. I’m stressed out, so I can only take it in doses.

You’re also known not to be afraid to even vote your mom out for the good of the game.

Hopefully, I can take that niddy giddiness I had in Survivor and apply it to this game. It’s something where we don’t take it personally. Until someone else makes things personal, it doesn’t have to get to that. It’s something I take with me no matter what I’m competing in because I’m there for the game. I’m trying to solve the puzzle of the game. There are a lot of moving pieces. You have to go about it in a way that people won’t take it too hard and at least have a conversation with you afterward.

What was harder the in-person game or Anonymous mode?

I’m a people person. I love talking and engaging face-to-face. That’s not difficult for me. In the hideouts when we are underground, that is when it’s difficult to be in Anonymous Mode. It’s because I talk so much. I have to limit myself. I want to make sure I’m not giving anything away to get people thinking that’s Nina. I’ve never wanted to do that. It was a huge struggle. A lot harder than I thought it would be. You start nitpicking everything in your head. I say y’all because I’m from North Carolina. There are a few other people around that area, but I also don’t want to be narrowed down.

What do you want to say about the challenges?

I think people are really going to like the challenges. I enjoyed them. They challenged you not only as a player and physically but strategically. It’s like any other competition show. You want to be strong and get the advantage, but sometimes that puts a target on your back. You don’t want that out of the gate. You have to be careful.

Thoughts on DANI?

One thing you love and hate. DANI says good morning, You have a good conversation and then they hit you with something. And it could be when I’m literally in PJs in bed. It’s one of those things that comes with the game. I’m glad they were so open and honest with us when they could be. I appreciate that part of DANI, but as you can see, others didn’t take to them well.

Did you connect with Xavier given your past experiences? Did you feel you were at a disadvantage in that people may know you?

Coming into the game, I was very weary if people saw me on the Australian version of Survivor or recognized me from my mom. I kind of kept to myself in that sense. We just have to wait to see how it pans out.

Did your strategy change as the game unfolded?

My strategy is to stick to my guns and don’t deviate unless necessary. The more honest and upfront you are with people, the less they question things. Do I have to say I was on Survivor? No, and I’m not going to because it’s the spotlight effect. You’re always worried about what is going on and think every conversation is about you. One thing I learned about Survivor is a lot of times it isn’t. That’s when you adapt. If Xavier says something to me about Surivior, it’s a general conversation I will engage in and not deviate. At the same time, I’m pretty adaptable.

What do you want to say about your competitors in the game?

Coming out that first day and meeting everybody, I was very surprised and happy at how diverse in many ways the cast was. We have lawyers. Sydney [Dorsey], who does hair and modeling. Tyrenna [Tolbert], is in the military. Not only do I love to get to know people, but I like to adapt to each person.

What can you tease about the drama we’ll see? Any romance?

Most are in relationships, but I wouldn’t be surprised if singles do gravitate toward each other. You never know. There are attractive people on here. I’m taken, so it’s not going to be me. Robbi [Jade] does not hold back. Lilly [Jenkins] has some things to say, and so does Dillian [Frelow]. There are definitely going to be some things to come to light, especially when the Anonymous mode happens where we can say what we want. You have to face the music sometimes, but also not get caught.

What did you walk away with this experience?

Being more confident in myself and how I talk to people in person. Sometimes I get worried if I’m connecting like I think I am. I don’t know, but you have to be confident in yourself. Take from your past experiences. Don’t question. There are always things you’ll regret because hindsight is 20/20. At that moment you thought that was the right thing to do. You go with your gut with whatever comes. If you do that, it’s better than listening to someone else and letting them manipulate you to think a certain way.

The Anonymous premiere, August 19, 11/10c, USA Network, Bravo and Syfy