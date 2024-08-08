‘NCIS’ & ‘Rookie: Feds’ Actor Gabriel Olds Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

Actor Gabriel Olds, who has appeared in many huge TV shows including NCIS and Rookie: Feds, has been arrested on seven felony sexual assault charges relating to alleged crimes against at least three victims.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Olds was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday, August 7. As reported by CBS News, Olds allegedly used his status as an Ivy League alumnus of Yale University and his Hollywood success to attract women, several of whom he met on dating apps.

A police investigation was launched after a 41-year-old woman filed a report that Olds had raped her at her home in LA in January 2023. Two more women came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, alleging consensual dates that turned into violent sexual assault.

In addition to the three identified , investigators said two other women had reported lesser violent sexual conduct.

Special Assault Section supervisor at LAPD, Detective Brent Hopkins, said officials “heard the same story again and again” from the alleged victims, noting, “Mr. Olds started off as charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes.”

Hopkins continued, “Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Olds has been acting since the late 1980s, with one of his first roles in the TV movie 14 Going On 30. His other credits include Party of Five, CSI, JAG, Law & Order, Charmed, Six Feet Under, Cold Case, Criminal Minds, Heroes, Private Practice, NCIS and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

In more recent years, he’s featured in episodes of Elementary, SEAL Team, Blindspot, FBI: International, The Rookie: Feds, and the Tammy Faye movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The LAPD continues to seek additional victims and witnesses in the case.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.