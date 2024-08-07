Is This The Most Shocking ‘Big Brother’ Power of Veto Moment Ever? (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Comments

Big Brother

 More

You might expect that a Big Brother contestant who’s just been nominated for potential eviction and fights to earn the Power of Veto would then use it to save themselves from potential ouster. That’s the logical A to B to C route most people would take. But most people aren’t Tucker Des Lauriers.

After successfully getting Lisa Weintraub out last week, Tucker was apparently feeling pretty good about his popularity with the housemates because he made the literally jaw-dropping decision to use his Power of Veto to save not himself, but rather the house’s apparently impervious Angela Murray from the elimination block.

“I have decided to use the Power of Veto. I think this game’s being played too safe,” he said. “It’s Big Brother, expect the unexpected. Here you go Angela.”

'Big Brother' Exit Interview: Lisa Weintraub on Losing to Angela Murray
Related

'Big Brother' Exit Interview: Lisa Weintraub on Losing to Angela Murray

The stunned expressions of his fellow houseguests, especially Angela (see the video embedded above), say it all.

“You’ve gotta get the competitors out, guys, it’s what this game’s about,” Tucker added before being embraced by a teary-eyed Angela.

Given Angela’s penchant for histrionics, it’s unclear whether she was sincere in saying she had “no idea” this was coming, but it’s clear the other houseguests didn’t see it coming.

Soon after, another doozy happened (this time, also partly by Tucker’s design, since he sussed out the power-up holders): Mackensy, fearing she might be put up for elimination by Head of Household Cedric Hodges, decided to step up and announce that she has America’s Veto and is ready to use it to save herself from the chopping block.

Now, the person who’ll replace Angela will be chosen by America, which means it’s anyone’s game right about now, and fans at home will finally get a chance to change the game themselves. Who will America choose to put up against Tucker and Kenney Kelley?

Big Brother, Sundays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, CBS

Big Brother - CBS

Big Brother where to stream

Big Brother

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Michael Ilensami and Angela Deem in '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: No Limits' tell all
1
Angela’s PI Reveals 189-Page Report on Michael in Tense ’90 Day’ Tell All Clip
Scott Peterson and Amber Frey Netflix doc
2
Amber Frey to Speak Out About Scott Peterson in New Netflix Docuseries – See Trailer
Emme Rylan Instagram
3
‘General Hospital’ Actress Emme Rylan Breaks Silence on Lulu Recasting
Rebecca Budig and Thorsten Kaye in 'Bold and the Beautiful'
4
Rebecca Budig Talks Becoming Taylor on ‘B&B’
Live with Kelly and Mark - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
5
Why Kelly Ripa Is Absent From ‘Live’ This Week