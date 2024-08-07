Is This The Most Shocking ‘Big Brother’ Power of Veto Moment Ever? (VIDEO)

You might expect that a Big Brother contestant who’s just been nominated for potential eviction and fights to earn the Power of Veto would then use it to save themselves from potential ouster. That’s the logical A to B to C route most people would take. But most people aren’t Tucker Des Lauriers.

After successfully getting Lisa Weintraub out last week, Tucker was apparently feeling pretty good about his popularity with the housemates because he made the literally jaw-dropping decision to use his Power of Veto to save not himself, but rather the house’s apparently impervious Angela Murray from the elimination block.

“I have decided to use the Power of Veto. I think this game’s being played too safe,” he said. “It’s Big Brother, expect the unexpected. Here you go Angela.”

The stunned expressions of his fellow houseguests, especially Angela (see the video embedded above), say it all.

“You’ve gotta get the competitors out, guys, it’s what this game’s about,” Tucker added before being embraced by a teary-eyed Angela.

Given Angela’s penchant for histrionics, it’s unclear whether she was sincere in saying she had “no idea” this was coming, but it’s clear the other houseguests didn’t see it coming.

Soon after, another doozy happened (this time, also partly by Tucker’s design, since he sussed out the power-up holders): Mackensy, fearing she might be put up for elimination by Head of Household Cedric Hodges, decided to step up and announce that she has America’s Veto and is ready to use it to save herself from the chopping block.

Now, the person who’ll replace Angela will be chosen by America, which means it’s anyone’s game right about now, and fans at home will finally get a chance to change the game themselves. Who will America choose to put up against Tucker and Kenney Kelley?

Big Brother, Sundays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, CBS