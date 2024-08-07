‘Big Brother’ Special Episode to Feature Past Winners: All the Details

The housemates won’t be the only ones taking a tour of Big Brother‘s artificial intelligence-designed house. On Tuesday (August 13), CBS will air a special episode of the reality competition series featuring past winners entering the house to offer their unique takes on everything that’s happened so far on Season 26.

The episode will feature the return of Season 22 winner Cody Calafiore, Season 23’s Taylor Hale, and Season 25’s Jag Bains. The trio will step into the BBAI Arena to analyze the biggest blowups (like the big “Crazy Eyes” controversy) and power moves so far this season.

Plus, the episode will reportedly reveal a new “game-changing” surprise that’s expected to “shake things up.”

Fans will be able to tune in for the special on Tuesday, August 13 at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand for Paramount+ Essentials subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Before that, of course, there’ll be three more days of regularly scheduled episodes, including Thursday’s live eviction. In a video sneak peek at Wednesday’s new episode, it looks like the power-up holders are going to be targeted in a big way by Tucker Des Lauriers, who’ll be taking advice from Angela Murray of all people.

Big Brother, Sundays, Wednesdays & Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS