Basketball Quarterfinals at Summer Olympics, an Historic Tennis Rivalry (Martina vs. Chris), ‘Hard Knocks’ with the Bears, Biden’s Fateful Decision

Pool / Getty Images

Summer Olympics

Bercy Arena in Paris has transformed from the gymnastics venue into a basketball court, where eight teams play in the quarterfinals, airing live on E! (Germany vs. Greece at 5 am/ET) and USA Network (Serbia vs. Australia at 8:30 am/ET, Brazil vs. USA at 3:30 pm/ET) with France vs. Canada live on Peacock at 2 pm/ET. Track and field finals air live on NBC starting at 1:35 pm/ET and will be replayed during NBC’s “Primetime in Paris” show (8/7c), along with women’s platform diving finals and women’s park skateboarding final. All events can be livestreamed, and many replayed, on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

PBS

Gods of Tennis

Season Finale 9/8c

Tennis fans love a good rivalry. (Latest example: the thrilling gold-medal Olympics match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.) Few were as juicy or as enduring as the 80-match back-and-forth between America’s sweetheart Chris Evert and brash Czech-born refugee Martina Navratilova in the late 1970s and 1980s. The final episode of this terrific sports docuseries charts the top-ranked players’ battle for supremacy, colored by Navratilova’s painful personal history as a political refugee who was outed as gay soon after earning her U.S. citizenship. Navratilova’s yearning for acceptance on the world stage fueled her desire to keep playing, with her eye on a historic ninth Wimbledon win in 1990. The record still holds.

HBO

Hard Knocks

Season Premiere 10/9c

For the first time, NFL Films embeds with the Chicago Bears for the 19th season of the Sports Emmy-winning franchise. The team is hoping to claw its way back into contention with head coach Matt Eberflus preparing No. 1 2024 draft pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, and ninth-pick wide receiver Rome Odunze for the season ahead. The training-camp docuseries airs for five weeks through Sept. 3. Then it’s game on.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Frontline

9/8c

This has already been an historic election season, with the former president surviving an assassination attempt and the current president making the difficult decision to drop his re-election campaign after a calamitous debate performance and pressure from his party. Veteran Frontline director Michael Kirk explores Joe Biden’s rise to the top office in a two-hour documentary that also reveals the political forces that led him to make the call to step aside.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: