WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley on ‘Raw’ Drama, Marriage & Her Guilty TV Pleasure

Badass Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of the biggest names in WWE today. With a signature look and presence, “Mami” could easily cross over into Hollywood as an action star. Before that, however, there is more work to do for the 27-year-old Aussie.

At the top of the list, get revenge on WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom betrayed Ripley at SummerSlam, linking up with her vengeful rival. The betrayal is the next chapter in a soapy storyline that has kept fans tuning in every Monday night on Raw to see what’s to come.

During SummerSlam weekend, we caught up with Ripley about work-life balance, inspirations, potential new opponents, and guilty pleasures.

You recently got married in real life. What’s it like to manage what’s going on in the storyline and what’s happening outside the ring? Especially, while in a unique part of the entertainment business where lines of reality are often blurred.

Rhea Ripley: There is a level of respect. Luckily for me, [my husband] Buddy [Matthews] is in the business, so he knows what goes on and is needed from us. He understands my schedule, storylines, everything. He gets it. He was in the same sort of thing with Aalyah Mysterio. I feel like us keeping communication of what is going on is the level of respect that is needed between an actual relationship and an onscreen relationship. He knows I love him, and I feel safe with him. And he feels safe with me, nothing will change that. With Dirty Dom, we have fun. We had that special connection too, even though it was more work-related. We have that connection. I love doing things with him. I love working with him. I love this storyline. I love everything about it. The two get along, which is always a plus.

You were out for just a few months as the landscape of women’s wrestling continues to change and evolve. You’re hearing buzz about Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer. How is it to witness these latest developments?

I think it’s amazing. I love watching the women’s division grow and flourish. Having all these incredible women come to WWE is only going to elevate the women’s division even more. I can’t wait to see the kinds of matches they put on NXT. I think they are going to be incredible. Once they come up to Raw and SmackDown, that’s where the fun begins. I’m so excited about that. I think it’s going to be a massive change for them, but a good change.

What do you make of the partnership of WWE with TNA? Jordynne Grace has certainly impressed. Who would you want to face if given the opportunity to take on one of their talents?

I mean I would love to face Jordynne Grace. I think that would be a hell of a match. Strong girl versus strong girl. She probably has me on size a bit, but you know Mami is so strong. I would love it though. It would be an awesome match. Just seeing WWE and TNA meshing together is such a step in the right direction. I’m excited to see what the future brings with that and how many others we can swap and change over because anything can happen.

Where do you find inspiration for your look?

It’s pretty much me. I think growing up listening to the music I listened to and watching the music video clips. Watching Motionless in White, Suicide Silence, Of Mice & Men, and Black Veil Brides, all these different bands. Seeing how they act and dress. I’ve sort of taken that in and grown into what you see today. You see that with my own personal style.

When you and Buddy are at home, what are some of the shows you like to watch?

We just watched Stranger Things. I’ve watched it before, but he hasn’t. I made him watch that. We watch The Boys, which is one of my favorites. I absolutely love it. And then a little guilty pleasure is Love Island. We definitely love that. I don’t know We enjoy it.

What were your thoughts on this season? How do you think it panned out?

Messy! Messy like always.

Would you do a reality show?

I don’t know if I could. I would love to give it a go. When I was younger, I wanted to do Big Brother. But I don’t know if I could if I could now. They may be a little too messy for my liking.

You’ve done so much in WWE. You’re on the cover of video games and in video games. What kind of aspirations have you set for yourself inside and outside the ring?

Anything and everything really. I’m someone who doesn’t like to set goals because I feel like when you get to a goal, you have to stop and take that step back. Where it’s like, “Cool I accomplished my goal.” I’ve never set one, so I’ve had all these cool things fall into my lap because I just want to see how far I can get and how big my name can get. Then from my name getting bigger and bigger, people come to me and want me to be a part of these amazing things. I don’t know what the future holds or directly what I want to do. I just know I want to try to make as much history as I possibly can, so I can live forever.

