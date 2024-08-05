Is This the Longest ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Puzzle Ever?

Ahead of the upcoming 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune, which will feature Ryan Seacrest as host, fans are enjoying reruns featuring some classic moments.

After an episode that aired over the weekend, one viewer took to the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum to share what they believed was the longest puzzle ever featured on the long-running game show.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a puzzle with this many letters. 44 out of 52 spaces filled in,” the fan wrote alongside a photo of the four-word “Showbiz” puzzle, which read “SPECTACULAR INTERNATIONAL BOX OFFICE BLOCKBUSTER.”

The clue featured on a Season 40 episode that originally aired on March 2, 2023, but, according to the fan, “It re-aired Saturday night here in Orlando.”

However, another commenter pointed out that an even longer puzzle, using 47 letter tiles, was featured in an episode on March 21, 2003, and remains the record, according to the user.

The 47-tiled puzzle was part of a Bonus Category titled “Who Is It?” In this category, contestants had to not only figure out the puzzle but also answer the trivia question it posed.

In this instance, the puzzle read “She Just Won A Seventh U.S. Figure Skating Championship,” with the answer being two-time Olympic medalist “Michelle Kwan.”

The trivia-based Bonus Categories were part of Wheel from 1990 until they were retired in 2008. However, many fans wish the show would bring them back.

“I miss the bonus categories, wish they would bring them back,” wrote one Reddit user.

Another said, “I like that category. I’ve seen a few vintage episodes and believe they would get an extra 1k if they knew who the person was.”

“I miss those bonus puzzles. Yeah, trivia isn’t what Wheel of Fortune is about, but I do think they should bring them back,” added another.

As for the debate over the biggest puzzle ever, one fan wrote, “Too bad they can’t build a bigger puzzle board. Big enough to fit 200 letter tiles!”

Before the 2003 episode, fans believe the longest Wheel puzzle aired on an April Fool’s Day special on April 1, 1997, and starred Vanna White and Pat Sajak as contestants. The episode featured a category titled “Really Long Title,” where the answer was “SUPERCALI-FRAGILISTIC-EXPIALIDOCIOUS.” The word had to be hyphenated so it could be split into three separate lines and fit on the board.

Can you remember any other super-long Wheel puzzles? Let us know in the comments below.