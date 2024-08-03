Season Finales (‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Grantchester’), a Weekend of Olympics, Elizabeth Taylor in Her Own Words

On the second full weekend of Olympics competition, there’s other TV business as usual with the highly anticipated season finales of HBO’s House of the Dragon and PBS Masterpiece’s Grantchester. A fascinating HBO documentary culls from hours of audio interviews of glamorous film legend Elizabeth Taylor, reflecting on her life and career.

House of the Dragon

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The battle lines are drawn, and loyalties tested, as the Game of Thrones prequel ends its second season with the winds of war stirring up anticipation, dread and foreboding across a divided Westeros. The momentum appears to have shifted in favor of thwarted Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) now that she has found three dragon riders from the lower-born ranks of Targaryen bastards to saddle up. Though she initially believed with new riders “one can end a needless war” without bloodshed, she may be goaded into striking while the Blacks have the advantage. But can she count on her uncle-husband Daemon (Matt Smith) to have her back?

Courtesy of Kudos, ITV, and MASTERPIECE

Grantchester

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The beloved Masterpiece period mystery ends its ninth season, the first featuring new vicar Alphy Kotteram (Rishi Nair), with the fate of the latest Reverend in doubt. He’s packing up and reluctantly introducing his flock to his arrogant replacement when he receives a cryptic note reading “Why Have You Given Up?” While Alphy mulls over his future, he and Detective Inspector Geordie (Robson Green) snoop into shady street preacher Sam (Elliot Warren), whose cult-like group has stolen Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) away from a distraught Leonard (Al Weaver). A showdown is looming.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Summer Olympics

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A smorgasbord of sports, from tennis finals and track and field to swimming and gymnastics apparatus finals, awaits the millions of viewers who’ve become addicted to the Summer Games over the last week. While everyone expected Simone Biles to reign supreme, and she’ll be back Saturday competing in the vault final (airing live at 10:20 am/ET, NBC), this year’s new cult hero from the men’s team will be back on the pommel horse, when Stephen Nedoroscik steps up as he did to clinch Team USA’s bronze medal (airing Saturday at 4:30 pm/ET on NBC). Recaps and highlights air nightly during the “Primetime in Paris” show on NBC (8/7c on Saturday, 7/6c on Sunday). All events can be livestreamed, and many replayed, on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes

Documentary Premiere

SATURDAY: “Maybe because of my personal life, I suggest something illicit,” says Elizabeth Taylor, heard speaking in newly discovered audio recordings. “But I am not illicit. I am not immoral. I have made mistakes, and I have paid for all of them.” A fascinating biographical portrait emerges in The Lost Tapes, culled from 40 hours of taped interviews with journalist Richard Meryman. The legendary beauty’s reflections on her notorious romantic history and her illustrious film career are accompanied by a trove of photos, film clips, home movie and newsreel footage, testament to her status at the pinnacle of Hollywood royalty. (See the full review.)

Robert Falconer/TNT

Snowpiercer

9/8c

SUNDAY: How far would someone go to save their kidnapped child? The citizens who disembarked their futuristic train to live in the “warm spot” of New Eden are about to find out, when an enraged Layton (Daveed Diggs) declares he wants to use Big Alice’s locomotive engine to go after the villains who snatched his daughter Liana. The only problem: the engine is the community’s main power supply. And as mayor Ruth (Alison Wright) declares, “The days of hijacking trains are over.” Or are they?

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: