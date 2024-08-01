Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized

Television icon Kathie Lee Gifford is on the mend after her recent hospitalization for a fractured pelvis.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (July 31), Gifford revealed she was now out of hospital and recovering at home. She also explained what exactly led to her pelvis fracture.

“I’m doing well!” Gifford told the outlet. “I’m happy to be out of the hospital. As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there’s no place like home.”

Earlier this month, Gifford revealed she underwent hip replacement surgery and said the recovery had been “one of the most painful situations” of her entire life. However, she started to feel better and then overexerted herself, leading to her recent injury.

“This is what happens most of the time… you think you’re better, because you are so much better, and then you feel like you’re back to absolute normal, and you’re not,” Gifford explained. “Our bones, things like that, don’t heal for sometimes months, even though you feel so much better.”

As previously reported, Gifford was preparing for a book signing of her new book, Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior, when she “moved 300 books by myself,” which weakened her body.

“I knew that night, when I went to sleep, I said, ‘Kathie, you did too much today. You’re hurting again where you haven’t been hurting.’ I said, ‘I’ll sleep it off,'” the former Today co-host recalled. “And so the next day, I did the signing [and] it went really, really well.”

Gifford planned to celebrate the success of the book signing the next day with one of her friends. However, when the friend came over, Gifford rushed down the stairs to open the door and tripped.

“On the way down [the stairs] and in my eagerness to get to my friend and get her out of the heat… I missed a step and I went tumbling,” Gifford stated. “It’s my own fault. I should not have been in a hurry, you know? What am I in a hurry for?”

Gifford spent a week in hospital for a fractured pelvis and is now undergoing daily physical therapy at home.

“They gotta get you up and moving. You don’t want your bones to atrophy,” she noted. “It can be anywhere from three months to, you know, just a month to who knows? I just have to listen to them this time.”